When it comes to reading, working on crafts or projects, or lighting up an otherwise dark room, sometimes the brightest floor lamp possible is what you need. As you shop, keep in mind that the best floor lamps for bright lights typically share the following characteristics:

The brightest floor lamps generally use LED lights. That's because LED lights give off a higher output of light versus other types of bulbs. Multiple brightness settings: A great floor lamp lets you choose between different levels of brightness to find the level that's most suitable for your activity. Some also allow the color of the light to be changed, as well.

Rather than having to move the entire lamps, the best floor lamps allow you to swivel or adjust the neck to direct light in a different direction. Minimalist design: The brightest floor lamps also tend to be very utilitarian and modern in appearance, so don't expect to find any decorative or Tiffany-style lamps among them. (Fewer decorative shades mean more light reaching your room.)

Where floor lamps often differ is their price. A more expensive lamp may not necessarily be brighter than an affordable choice, but it may have more features or settings to offer, or simply be made of higher-quality materials.

For more details on the best floor lamps for bright light, keep scrolling.

1. The Overall Best Floor Lamp Joly Joy LED Modern Floor Lamp $57 Amazon See On Amazon For the price, you likely won't find a brighter or a sleeker-looking floor lamp than this Joly Joy LED one. It boasts five brightness settings and four color temperatures (from warm yellow to stark white), allowing you to customize the lighting to your preferences. The body of the lamp has a heavy base for stability, a modern black finish, and a thin neck that can swivel 360 degrees to shine light wherever you need it. Best of all, this floor lamp comes with a remote control, so you don't need to get up to change the settings (although, it can also be adjusted via touch settings, as well). It even comes with a 12-month warranty, making this floor lamp a fantastic deal. What fans say: “Excellent lamp. I love the multiple colored lights — you can choose between bright white light to low yellow light, with different shades and intensities in between. It's a great height for a chair or for a bedside reading lamp. The remote works very well but needs two AAA batteries, which are not included.”

2. Also Great: A More Affordable Floor Lamp Baltoro LED Floor Lamp $40 Amazon See On Amazon You don't need to spend a lot to find a bright floor lamp. This Baltoro LED one may only have two brightness settings, but it's powerful enough to provide ample soft, white light to suit most people's needs. It also features an adjustable neck and three-year warranty. Best yet, it boasts a glowing, 4.5-star rating on Amazon. What fans say: “I hate floor lamps in that they are usually too dark for me to do anything. This one is LED so it's really bright and, even though it's described as a work lamp, I use it to lighten up my room. The color of the light can seem cold, but it works for me. It's easy to build and relatively sturdy.”