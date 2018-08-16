Dry, cracked heels, are typically not a serious aliment, but when they go untreated they can start to become uncomfortable and even painful. Luckily, the best foot cream for cracked heels works by moisturizing your feet deeply and creating a barrier to prevent future moisture loss. By incorporating foot cream into your skin care routine, you can help heal your skin and reduce the appearance of painful and fissured heels.

However, foot creams are not all alike. Ingredients can vary from product to product and have a big impact on the item's overall effectiveness. Some formulas utilize high-concentrations of humectants like glycerin and allantoin to moisturize dryness that causes cracked heels. Products with those ingredients will be particularly effective.

But you may also want to consider an all natural foot cream packed with soothing tea tree and peppermint oils to hydrate your feet with organic ingredients. And, if you're dealing with extra dry skin on the sole of your foot in addition to cracked heels, an exfoliating cream that moisturizes and removes dead skin from your feet might be perfect for you.

But that's a lot to consider. So, without further ado, here are the top three best foot creams for cracked heels you can buy, so you can say goodbye to painful feet.

1 Best Overall Cream O'Keeffe's for Healthy Feet Foot Cream $8 Amazon Buy Now One of the active ingredients in this fast-working cream by O'Keefe's is allantoin, a lab-created moisturizer that promotes healing. It’s also high in glycerin, a humectant that helps draw in and protect against moisture loss in the outer layer of skin. Fans of this cream say they've seen results in as few as a few days (while others say a few weeks), which is likely why this is one of the most popular foot creams on Amazon. It even has a 4.5-star average rating with over 7,000 glowing reviews. One fan raves, "After 3 weeks ... I couldn't believe the difference. The cracks were repairing and the awful dryness was gone! My feet feel soft and CLEAN." So if you want to keep your feet soft, sandal-ready, and pain-free all year long, O'Keeffe's may be the key to healing dry skin and heel cracks, especially for people for whom other products have failed or fallen short.

2 Best All Natural Cream The Yellow Bird All Natural Foot Cream $17 Amazon Buy Now This all-natural and non-toxic foot cream by The Yellow Bird consists of just ten natural ingredients, including coconut oil, shea butter, rosemary extract, and essential oils like peppermint and tea tree, that hydrate cracked heels and lock in moisture naturally. The formula is also free of parabens and phthalates, and unlike a lot of other foot creams, Amazon reviewers have happily noted that this product has a light and pleasant lavender scent. "I’ve had dry, cracked feet forever, especially my heels," says one Amazon user, "Tried this based on reviews. People, my feet are totally crack-free."