The 3 Best Foot Creams For Cracked Heels
Dry, cracked heels, are typically not a serious aliment, but when they go untreated they can start to become uncomfortable and even painful. Luckily, the best foot cream for cracked heels works by moisturizing your feet deeply and creating a barrier to prevent future moisture loss. By incorporating foot cream into your skin care routine, you can help heal your skin and reduce the appearance of painful and fissured heels.
However, foot creams are not all alike. Ingredients can vary from product to product and have a big impact on the item's overall effectiveness. Some formulas utilize high-concentrations of humectants like glycerin and allantoin to moisturize dryness that causes cracked heels. Products with those ingredients will be particularly effective.
But you may also want to consider an all natural foot cream packed with soothing tea tree and peppermint oils to hydrate your feet with organic ingredients. And, if you're dealing with extra dry skin on the sole of your foot in addition to cracked heels, an exfoliating cream that moisturizes and removes dead skin from your feet might be perfect for you.
But that's a lot to consider. So, without further ado, here are the top three best foot creams for cracked heels you can buy, so you can say goodbye to painful feet.
1Best Overall Cream
One of the active ingredients in this fast-working cream by O'Keefe's is allantoin, a lab-created moisturizer that promotes healing. It’s also high in glycerin, a humectant that helps draw in and protect against moisture loss in the outer layer of skin. Fans of this cream say they've seen results in as few as a few days (while others say a few weeks), which is likely why this is one of the most popular foot creams on Amazon. It even has a 4.5-star average rating with over 7,000 glowing reviews. One fan raves, "After 3 weeks ... I couldn't believe the difference. The cracks were repairing and the awful dryness was gone! My feet feel soft and CLEAN." So if you want to keep your feet soft, sandal-ready, and pain-free all year long, O'Keeffe's may be the key to healing dry skin and heel cracks, especially for people for whom other products have failed or fallen short.
2Best All Natural Cream
This all-natural and non-toxic foot cream by The Yellow Bird consists of just ten natural ingredients, including coconut oil, shea butter, rosemary extract, and essential oils like peppermint and tea tree, that hydrate cracked heels and lock in moisture naturally. The formula is also free of parabens and phthalates, and unlike a lot of other foot creams, Amazon reviewers have happily noted that this product has a light and pleasant lavender scent. "I’ve had dry, cracked feet forever, especially my heels," says one Amazon user, "Tried this based on reviews. People, my feet are totally crack-free."
3Best Exfoliator
While most foot creams require you to exfoliate before applying, this Flexitol Heel Balm is a product that handles both exfoliation and moisture in a single step. It's rich but not greasy formula contains exfoliants like glycolic acid and a 25-percent concentration of urea that's clinically proven to help your feet shed flaky, dead skin. Meanwhile, other ingredients like aloe vera and shea butter penetrate the remaining skin to increase moisture, restore balance, and soften your dry cracked heels. The result is better moisturized and nicer-feeling feet in as little as one day's time, according to the manufacturer. "I have always struggled with dry, cracked heels, and this is the only product that has ever worked for me," wrote one enthusiastic fan of this product on Amazon.
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.