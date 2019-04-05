When you have bunions, a good massage can provide much-needed relief. The best foot massagers for bunions ease discomfort by reducing the tension and tightness throughout the entire foot.

Though massage isn't a cure for bunions — in an interview with EveryDay health, Dr. Khurram Khan, DPM said that, because they're "a biomechanical deformity," massage and other foot exercises won't "get rid of [bunions]" — the added muscle stimulation and increased flexibility can hep.

There are lots of different types of massagers on the market, from handheld and spa-quality varieties to manual options that require zero electricity to function. No matter which one you choose, the primary thing to consider is the device's therapeutic features. You want massager that'll stimulate the muscles and hit key pressure points (near the toes and along the arches) without further aggravating your bunions.

Massager Features That Are Great For Bunions

A rolling ball or a rotating effect to mimic a kneading massage

Vibration and/or air pressure to aid muscle stimulation

Heat for added pain relief

Textured edges for manual stimulation

Below, find a list of Amazon-available foot massagers for bunions that have some (or even all) of these features. Use them daily to reap their benefits.

1. Best Foot Massager For Bunions RENPHO Shiatsu Foot Massager $129 Amazon See On Amazon The RENPHO Shiatsu Foot Massager provides a deep-kneading Shiatsu foot massage. It has built-in rotating balls at the bottom that work at three different intensities, plus its varying air pressure levels and heat functionality will give you a professional-level experience. Everything's adjustable to your desired settings via a touch panel with the tap of a foot — yes, seriously. Once the settings are just right, all you have to do is sit back and enjoy. Bonus: The foot chamber, which fits foot sizes up to a men's 12, is removable and easy to clean. Though its price might seem steep, this unit is backed by a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee. What fans say: "My wife loves it. She uses it 2-3 times a day. She had a double bunion operation and it messed up her feet . This Shiatsu Foot Massager works great."

2. Best Handheld Foot Massager RENPHO Rechargeable Hand Held Deep Tissue Massager $34 Amazon See On Amazon This handheld deep-tissue massager, also from RENPHO, is a portable option that still delivers up to 3,600 pulses per minute. It comes with ball and pressure point attachments that can be used strategically along the foot (or anywhere you feel tension). The heads are relatively small, so they're able to provide a more precise massage. Even better? This gadget is cordless with a rechargeable battery that operates in 20-minute increments to prevent overheating. What fans say: “Was looking for a massager that was good quality, low cost, and portable. This things works for over an hour, is fairly heavy-duty (which is great - the massages are powerful), and it works perfectly.”