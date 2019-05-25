Two things that are true with all hardwood floors: They're expensive to install and they can scratch relatively easily. That's why investing in some of the best furniture pads for hardwood floors is a smart decision to help protect your flooring from damage.

The good news? Using furniture pads couldn't be simpler. Most furniture pads simply stick to the furniture foot with an adhesive backing. The other side that touches the floor is made of soft felt. This helps the furniture glide more easily across the floor, rather than dig into it. Bonus: It also cuts down on any noise.

Where furniture pads typically differ is size and color. If you have dark-colored furniture legs, dark-colored pads will help them blend in more naturally. (The same goes for light-colored furniture and beige pads.) Because furniture feet are not all universal in size, pads typically come in a range of shapes and sizes. Some oversized ones are even made so you can cut them to the exact size and shape you need. If you have furniture legs that don't conform to the standard square or circular base, you'll want to cut your own furniture pads to size to make sure they fit correctly.

For more details on the best furniture pads for hardwood floors, scroll down below.

1. The Best Round Furniture Pads Super Sliders Self-Stick 1-Inch Furniture Round Felt Pads (16 Pieces) $5 Amazon See On Amazon These durable 1-inch round brown felt pads from Super Slides are a great deal that should work for many needs. Not only do they have a strong adhesive, so they won't slip if you move your furniture around a lot, but they're available in a range of sizes and colors. You can get them in 1.5-inch or 3.5-inch sizes as well, or in gray or oatmeal colors to match your furniture. Plus, they boast an average rating of 4.3 stars on Amazon. What fans say: "Placing these on all of our furniture on our hardwooded main floor is standard procedure. And the floors tell the tale: we don't have a single scratch or dent from furniture. These pads stay on, aren't visible, and you can slide a chair with a 200 pound man sitting on it across a wood floor without a single issue. We have stocked up and will be using this product for decades to come."

2. The Best For Unusual Furniture Leg Sizes Or Shapes X-Protector Premium Felt Furniture Pads (8 Pieces) $11 Amazon See On Amazon Have extra-large or irregularly-shaped furniture or other items you want to add padding to? These heavy-duty, 8-by-6-inch rectangle X-Protector felt furniture pads may be what you need. They feature a strong adhesive and an oversized design that lends itself to being cut to the size and shape needed. That way, you end up with the exact pads you want without much waste. You'll get eight sheets of these beige furniture pads, so you'll have enough for a lot of furniture legs. And, if beige isn't the right color, you can get them in a range of colors here. Amazon reviewers rave and have given these pads a nearly perfect, 4.7-star rating. What fans say: "The felt pads are heavy duty and worked great for the base of [our] farm table to protect our hardwood floors. I would highly recommend."