Keeping a bedroom at the perfect humidity level can be a challenge. If there's not enough moisture, everything feels dry and static, making it hard to get a good night's rest. And that's why finding best humidifier for bedrooms is so important.

Most humidifiers do relatively the same thing (add moisture to the air), but finding one that suits your bedroom is key. After all, it'll become a staple item in your space. So, when you're looking for the best humidifier, consider your priorities, and ask yourself a few simple questions. Design-wise, do you need something small and compact? Are you after the cleanest air or would you rather just get the cheapest option that still works? Do you prefer cool or warm mist? FYI: Cool mist humidifiers use less energy but are more susceptible to bacteria, while warm mist ones use more energy but naturally kill bacteria.

Once you have those answers, read on to find one that does exactly what you need. Here, you'll find the three best humidifiers for bedrooms available on Amazon. And pro tip if you get sick often: I'd encourage you to check out the best humidifiers for sinus problems or ones with dual purposes like the best aromatherapy diffusers and humidifiers, too. These will ensure you're getting the best of both worlds — and a quality night's sleep.

1 The Overall Best Humidifier For A Bedroom Honeywell Cool Mist Humidifier $51 Amazon See On Amazon This humidifier by Honeywell is the best overall bedroom humidifier for a few reasons. Not only is it whisper quiet, but it also has three speeds, moisture controls, and a 24-hour runtime with each filling. It even has an antimicrobial filter that removes water impurities and keeps the air clean. Just add water via its easy-open top and carry it anywhere with its handle. Though it's the most expensive option on this list, Honeywell's simple and durable design gives users the best product for the price. The only downside? Using the Honeywell Humidifier Replacement Filters is preferred, and those are an additional $9. What fans say: "How humidifiers have changed and I wish I had realized what a difference a humidifier can make in over-all comfort and particularly in sleep comfort. This is so easy to set-up, refill and use. In addition, there is no spray, no white dust, no noise and no water around the unit. I use one in the bedroom and immediately bought a second unit for the den. I wake up in the morning without gritty eyes, dry nose and seem to get a much better night's sleep."

2 A Budget-Friendly Humidifier Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier $36 Amazon See On Amazon Pure Enrichment's Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier is also great in terms of runtime and speed options. Compared to Honeywell’s 24-hour runtime and three speeds, this one has a 16-hour runtime and two speeds. What sets it apart, though, is that it has both an auto shut-off and an optional night light, making it even more ideal for the bedroom setting. It also comes with a 360-degree rotating nozzle and a cleaning brush. Plus, it's filter-free and is slightly lighter than the option above. What fans say: "This humidifier works great to provide moisture to our bedroom. The only downside is the LED light in the button. The light is very bright and does not turn off. As someone who likes the room to the complete dark this is a downside."