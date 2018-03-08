The 3 Best Hypoallergenic Sheets
You can have the most gorgeous, soft, and silky bed sheets known to man, but if you're sneezing and coughing all night because of allergies, those beautiful sheets are not going to help give you a good night's sleep. Here's what will: the best hypoallergenic sheets, which are resistant to all of those allergens that creep around our rooms (yuck).
These hypoallergenic bed sheets are among the best sheets on Amazon. They boast hundreds and thousands of amazing reviews, not just because they keep dust mites out of your life, but because they're sturdy, comfortable, won't pill in the wash, and stand the test of time. These sheets are made from brushed microfiber, eco-friendly bamboo, or some combination of the two — because these fabrics excel and stand out above the rest for their ability to resist allergens.
Depending on your budget and needs, there's a set of hypoallergenic sheets on this list that will prove a dream. Whether you need super affordable bed sheets or bed sheets to keep you cool at night, you'll find them here. What won't you find? Sheets that attract allergens and hold on to them for dear life. Your nights are about to become a lot more restful.
1These Best-Selling, Hypoallergenic Microfiber Sheets That Have A Near-Perfect Rating And Over 36,000 Reviews
If a set of hypoallergenic bed sheets could win the "most popular" vote, it would go to this four-piece brushed microfiber set by Mellanni. With more than 36,000 mostly amazing reviews and a near-perfect rating, these sheets score major points for being as soft as silk, more durable than cotton, and for keeping allergy sufferers sneeze-free throughout the night. They're resistant to dust mites, hold up after countless spins in the washing machine and dryer, and won't wrinkle, fade, or stain.
Let's also consider that these are an amazing set of sheets that look far more polished than they have any right to, given their affordable price. Not only can you score them in 36 colors and designs (like elegant quatrefoil), but they're also available in a wide range of sizes that include split king and twin XL.
2This Extremely Affordable Set Of Sheets That Comes In Over 10 Colors
There's affordable — and then there's so super affordable, you should probably by these hypoallergenic bed sheets in multiple colors. This four-piece set, which includes a deep-pocketed fitted sheet with all-around elastic, is made from anti-allergen brushed microfiber, which feels smooth and soft and washes like a dream (no wrinkles, no ironing — no complaints there).
Reviewers say you shouldn't expect these sheets to be as breathable as cotton — that's kind of the tradeoff you deal with when you go for microfiber. But they won't pill in the wash, which is a huge deal, and they aren't "paper-thin" the way you might expect from a set of sheets that costs less than a pizza.
3These Luxurious Bamboo Sheets That Are Breathable And Keep You Cool All Night Long
It's one thing (a pretty great thing) to own a set of luxury bamboo sheets that will never aggravate your allergies and are an enemy to dust mites everywhere. Add a cooling component, and you've got yourself the best luxury hypoallergenic bamboo sheets imaginable. This four-piece set is made with a high 60 percent bamboo and 40 percent microfiber, which helps make them resistant to wrinkles and softens them a bit.
The regenerated cellulose fiber from rayon helps regulate your body temperature, so you'll be kept cool throughout the night. The tough, quality sheets come in 15 colors and sizes that include split king, and the fitted sheet has deep pockets up to 16 inches. Avoid pilling by making sure you wash them in cold water and dry them in low heat.
