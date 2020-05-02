For easy fun in the sun, an inflatable pool is a genius idea to beat the heat and turn any day into a staycation. The best inflatable pools are all durable and easy to set up, but which one is the option for you will depend on how much space you have and how many people you want to fit.

Space

The size of your yard will be a big determining factor regarding which pool you buy. Purchasing a pool that fits comfortably in your yard while still leaving a little bit of room for other fun backyard activities (and moving around) is key, so be sure to measure.

Capacity

When you’re looking for an inflatable pool, think about the number of people you'll be hosting and take into account how many are kids and adults.

Ease Of Setup And Removal

Always look for an inflatable pool that sets up easily, especially if you'll be setting it up and taking it down pretty regularly. Also, consider the end of the season when you’ll be packing it away. Smaller pools are easy enough to flip over for draining, but if you get a larger pool, drain pipes are a lifesaver.

Now that you know what to look for, scroll on for the best inflatable pools on Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Inflatable Pool Intex Swim Center Family Inflatable Pool $56 | Amazon See On Amazon For a staycation in a snap, this bad boy wins my vote for the overall best inflatable pool. This pool inflates to a pretty impressive size, 103 by 69 by 22 inches to be exact. And with a water capacity of 198 gallons, it comfortably hosts (and efficiently cools off) up to four adults. This inflatable pool has two air chambers for stability, a drain plug for quick take down, and it comes with a repair patch, just in case there’s a little too much fun. With well over 3,000 reviews on Amazon, this inflatable pool looks like a fan favorite with many commenting on the easy setup, and its the pleasantly large size. One user wrote: “Great for two to four adults. Just enough to keep you cool while you BBQ and have some drinks. Set up took 10 minutes, from box to fully ready. A lot of fun for a low price.”

2. An Extra-Large Round Inflatable Pool Intex Swimming Pool $105 | Amazon See On Amazon Holding 639 gallons of water at a time, this large round inflatable pool that's 8 feet (or 96 inches) by 30 inches can fit five-plus adults at once. Despite the size, some reviewers report that it only takes about 30 minutes to set up and 30 minutes to drain thanks to a drain plug. It's not noted how many air chambers there are, but with a 4-star rating after more than 3,000 reviews, it's a popular choice with families and friends. "Great fun. Make sure you have a level surface before purchasing. We had no issues filling it on our back patio and the kids have had fun all summer!" one customer wrote.

3. An Inflatable Kiddie Pool for Less Than $20 Intex Crystal Blue Inflatable Pool $17 | Amazozn See On Amazon This inflatable kiddie pool is an excellent way for kids to beat the summer heat, and at less than $20, it’s also quite a deal. Small enough for most yards and large enough for a few toddlers, this inflatable pool sets up to 45 by 10 inches and holds 76 gallons of water. While the pool stands at 10 inches high, the recommended water level is a mere 6.5 inches, making it safer for the little ones (but you should still provide supervision). This small inflatable pool is not equipped with a drain plug. However, users indicate that it’s easy enough to flip over for emptying. Others even used it as a ball pit. “l purchased this for my grandchildren, ages 3&4. I think it's a perfect fit for them, not too small/big, or deep. It's easy to inflate and fills quickly Hours of fun for them”, one user commented.