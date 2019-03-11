Just the thought of bed bugs is enough to make many people squirm. But the reality is that bed bug infestations do happen — and they can be treated. Choosing the best mattress cover for bed bugs is one of the first smart steps you can take if you suspect you have bed bugs or want to ensure any future bed bugs know they aren't welcome near your mattress.

The first thing to know about mattress covers is that they aren't all created equal. A chemically-treated cover is not a substitute for a mattress encasement that can truly block bed bugs from infiltrating it. An encasement, like the mattress protectors and covers on this list, protects your mattress on all sides. It features a zipper that zips all the way around and is, ideally, held in place with something like a Velcro flap. Considering the fact that bed bugs can actually maneuver their way through zipper teeth (a horrifying thought), the smaller and more protected your zipper, the better.

This list of mattress covers for bed bugs includes options at a range of price points, and while the top pick is a $50 cover that is certified to be bed bug-proof and comes with a 10-year warranty (not to mention it has thousands of positive Amazon reviews) there are also great options that still offer protection at lower price points.

1 Best Overall Mattress Cover To Protect Against Bed Begs SafeRest Premium Mattress Encasement $50 Amazon Why it's great: It's certified bed bug-proof, has a 10-year warranty, and is highly rated on Amazon. See On Amazon This is one of the most highly reviewed mattress covers on Amazon, with more than 2,800 reviews (and counting) and a nearly perfect rating. It's made from breathable terry cotton which makes it great for hot sleepers and those with sensitive skin. It comes in six mattress sizes, is offered in four varying depths. It even comes with a 10-year warranty. As for its bed bug protection, the cover has a 360-degree micro-zipper that seals tight with a Velcro flap. It has been tested by a lab and certified to be bed bug proof. Plus, it does an amazing job of protecting against liquids, bacteria, dust mites, and other common allergens that make sleeping difficult. Unlike many other covers, this one won't create a rustling sound when you move and shift in your bed — although, that is true of all the covers on this list. One of the most reliable reviewer quotes comes from someone who found this cover possibly helped prevent a bed bug outbreak in their home, writing: "Between these protectors (I bought one for the boxsprings and one for the mattress), a heat gun, and copious amounts of Diatomaceous Earth ... the bug was never seen again."

2 A Less-Expensive (But Still Great) Polyester Mattress Cover For Bed Bugs Hospitology Products Sleep Defense System Mattress Encasement $32 Amazon Why it's great: According to independent lab testing, it's 100 percent bed bug-proof, it has a five-year warranty, and it's cheaper than the top pick. See On Amazon This polyester mattress cover is slightly less expensive than the top pick, but it's still lab-tested to be bed bug-proof and it comes with a five-year warranty. The polyester knit fabric is breathable, durable, and quick-drying. It provides a barrier on all six sides of your mattress with a zipper that, like the overall best pick, is held in place by a secure Velcro flap. Plus like the others on this list, there's no vinyl, so it's quiet, too. This waterproof cover is available in seven mattress sizes and three different thickness (although, not all size and depth combinations are available). "We had some bugs hitchhike back to our house from a trip, but the encasements not only protected our mattresses but also made it easier to see where the bugs were and treat them," reads a satisfied Amazon review. "They couldn't get into the mattress so they tried to cling to the outside of the encasement, but we could then vacuum them up and treat the surrounding area."