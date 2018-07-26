When it comes to cleaning laminate floors, it's important to know a few things. First, water is not your friend. The best mops for laminate will be dry or cloth mops that don't add any extra water to your floor while cleaning. That being said, some mops can and do use water safely, as they rely on limited amounts to get the job done. What you choose is largely based on personal preference.

As you search for the ideal mop for laminate floors, you'll want to consider the types of mops out there — spin, hand-held, dusting, etc. — and, of course, find one that suits your specific needs, from budget to mobility to cleaning solution preferences. That last one might sound weird, but some mops actually require the use of some sort of solution.

Seriously, whether you have a unique space to clean or are keen on a specific kind of mop head (antimicrobial microfiber, maybe?), the perfect mop for you exists. Here, explore my top picks, based on a combination of cost, ease-of-use, and efficiency. Once you've found your new go-to for laminate flooring, check out the best steam mops for hardwood floors and, if you really hate cleaning — the best mopping robots.

1 The Overall Best Mop For Laminate Considering Convenience, Price, & Included Extras This mop set is a self-contained, 2-pound mop and microfiber pad system that outshines its counterparts at a reasonable $25 price. Amazon Ubesto Spray Mop Set $25 Amazon Buy Now Why it's great: Because it's self-contained, it comes with an attached, refillable 600 milliliter spray bottle for adding your favorite solution (a convenient option that not all brands allow). Requiring no batteries or electricity, this Ubesto mop boasts a 180-degree swivel design complete with an ergonomic handle that makes it easy to reach and clean all surfaces including windows and glass. It comes with pads for each kind of surface, but be sure to reach for the soft floor pad when mopping laminate to ensure you don't scratch your floors or allow excess moisture to sit and cause damage.

2 A Super Affordable Wet & Dry Mop Set For only $10, Swiffer's mop starter kit includes a mop, seven dry cloths, and three wet cloths. Amazon Swiffer Sweeper Cleaner Dry & Wet Mop $10 Amazon Buy Now Why it's great: The dry cloths are better — and safer — for laminate, but you can use both types if you don't leave the damp one sitting on your floor for too long. The Swiffer functions as both a sweeper and a mop, dusting and cleaning all surfaces. Its included disposable pads are thick, conforming easily to all textures and grout lines, and replacements are available for as low as $5 for a pack of 16. The best part? It's all backed by a money-back guarantee.

You Might Also Need: A Microfiber Pad That Attaches To Your Current Mop Another option is to add reusable microfiber pads to your current mop. Amazon Reusable Microfiber Mop Pads $13 (Pack Of 2) Amazon Buy Now Why they're great: Measuring about 11 inches long and 5 inches wide and fitting over most hand-held mops, these machine-washable pads have convenient straps that connect securely at the top. Plus, they're only $13 for a pack of two.