Plantar fasciitis is an annoying and all-too-common source of foot pain. Fortunately, the best orthotics for plantar fasciitis are a great solution that can help decrease your day-to-day pain.

According to Dr. Jonathan Kaplan, a foot and ankle specialist with Hoag Orthopedic Institute in Southern California, orthotics for plantar fasciitis should have soft padding, as well as slight cupping around the side of the heel cup.

His advice: “While the amount of the arch support needed will depend on the patient’s foot anatomy (i.e., whether you have a flat foot versus a high arch), for the average person, a medium volume support along the arch best incorporates comfort and support. I often recommend patients avoid insoles that are hard, as they may push on the plantar fascia or along the arch and cause more discomfort.”

When shopping for orthotics, it’s also important to consider the type of shoes you’ll be wearing with the insoles. Most orthotics are designed to fit inside athletic or casual shoes, but if you’re in need of ones to fit inside high heels or narrow dress shoes, you will want to look for one with a more slender profile that's also smaller in width.

For more on the best orthotics for plantar fasciitis, take a look at the three recommendations below.

1 The Overall Best, All Things Considered Powerstep Pinnacle Shoe Insoles $34 Amazon See On Amazon With a 4.4-star rating and over 5,000 reviews, these shoe insoles are one of the most popular orthotic inserts on Amazon. Thanks to a dual layer of foam, they provide ample cushioning to help relieve plantar fasciitis pain, no matter what activity you're up to. They also offer neutral arch support that's firm without being rigid, have an anti-microbial top cover to keep your feet dry, and come in a large range of sizes to ensure the best fit possible. What fans say: “I've been having issues with plantar fasciitis. Before spending hundreds of dollars ordering orthotics from a doctor, I did some research and ordered a pair of these. They were so wonderful that I ordered another two pairs. They have great arch support but are also cushiony and springy. I would highly recommend for those suffering from plantar fasciitis or need extra arch support.” Available sizes: Women's sizes 5 - 12

2 The Most Affordable Dr. Scholl’s Pain Relief Orthotics for Plantar Fasciitis for Women $15 Amazon See On Amazon Made specifically for plantar fasciitis relief, these Dr. Scholl’s pain relief orthotics have a stellar four-star rating on Amazon, at half the cost of other brands. They're made to fit most casual shoes and offer full-length cushioning with extra foam cushioning in the heel area. The insoles' built-in arch support helps reduce the impact of each step you take while remaining flexible enough not to further inflame plantar fasciitis. Dr. Scholl's also offers a money-back guarantee if you're not fully satisfied with these orthotics. Keep in mind that since these insoles are one size only, people with smaller feet may need to cut the insoles down to fit inside of their shoes. What fans say: “I have tried the more expensive plantar fasciitis insoles at three times the price and higher and recommend these. They are just as good as, if not better than those more expensive ones.” One size only: Women’s sizes 6 - 10