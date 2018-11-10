Wet boots are an unavoidable fact of life in the winter. However, letting moisture linger in your shoes after you take them off can potentially lead to damage to the boots' material, funky odors, and even bacteria or mold buildup. Luckily, the best portable boot dryers eliminate those issues, as they quickly dry footwear and are compact enough to take with you on a trip.

When shopping for a portable boot dryer, you'll want to keep in mind your budget, the size of the dryer, and its speed. No matter how you plan to transport it (by car, by plane, by train, or by bus), size is an important factor. Smaller, generally cheaper, portable dryers are easy to tuck into a suitcase but aren't as powerful as their larger counterparts. That said, for the fastest drying time, you might want to invest in something a bit heavier. It might require a bigger suitcase or even car trunk storage, but it'll have maximum drying power. Thankfully, there are models that fit both descriptions — and even a lightweight one that promises quick drying times — for you to peruse.

For more information on the best portable boot dryers, take a closer look at the details of these three products, below.

1 The Overall Best Manledio Electric Shoe Dryer $20 Amazon See On Amazon This electric shoe dryer has a two-hour timer and a one-year warranty, offering the best value of any dryer on the market at a super affordable price point. It heats up to 106 degrees Fahrenheit and takes around two to four hours to dry most boots. Its height can even be adjusted to accommodate tall ones as well. This machine is also approved for use with materials like leather, fabric, neoprene, PVC, rubber, and more, making it a multi-functional dryer you can use on any cold weather accessory (boots, gloves, socks — you name it). Best of all, this boot dryer folds flat when not in use, making it easy to pack and take with you.

2 The Smallest artSew Portable Shoe Dryer $11 Amazon See On Amazon For those in search of the smallest possible portable boot dryer on the market, this artSew dryer fits the bill. It comes with two mini dryers — one for each shoe — that are adjustable to fit any shoe length and height. The average dry time is around three to eight hours for a set of shoes, which is slightly longer than the other options on this list. (This product also doesn't come with a timer, so you'll have to keep an eye on the clock or set your phone timer.) However, considering its truly compact design and budget-friendly price, this dryer is worth the longer drying time.