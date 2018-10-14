Tea drinkers, you know that the best small electric teapots (aka kettles) are a godsend. These handy appliances boil water within minutes — much faster than their stovetop counterparts — ensuring your go-to cuppa can start steeping, stat. What's more, they emit less heat, come with added safety features, and couldn't be easier to use.

When choosing the best electric tea kettle for you, first consider what features you want the most. For instance, if speed is a priority, go with one of the fastest electric kettles that use high-wattage bases to heat water even faster. For safety concerns, opt for one with an automatic shut-off function that detects when the water is boiled as well as heat-resistant handles. Since small teapots are also useful for on the go, you might even want a travel kettle — and trust me, there's a collapsible one on this list that'll fit nicely inside your carry-on.

To help you navigate all the options, I've compiled a list of the best small electric teapots, below. My picks include all the features mentioned above, and their sizes range from a .5-liter capacity to a 1.25-liter capacity — so they'll never take up too much space.

1 The Overall Best Electric Teapot Specs & Versatility KitchenAid Electric Kettle $69 Amazon See On Amazon If you'd like your small kettle to resemble a stovetop model, you'll love this KitchenAid one with an aluminum overhead handle and an LED power switch. Boasting a 1.25-liter capacity, this stainless steel model comes in a variety of trendy colors — including the pictured pistachio shade — and has even more features to backup its higher price. It's cordless when removed from the heating plate; it has an automatic shut-off function for added safety; and its spout is equipped with a removable limescale filter to prevent unwanted buildup. What fellow tea drinkers say: "Great little kettle for daily tea and coffee. It is both nice to look at and functional. If you want enough water to fill your China teapot get the larger version, but for quick cups of tea and coffee this one is wonderful and it turns off by itself... no worrying about not hearing a normal pot whistle."

2 The Best Budget-Friendly Stainless Steel Kettle AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Electric Kettle $20 Amazon See On Amazon As a budget-friendly alternative, AmazonBasics' electric kettle gets the job done for a fraction of the price. It has a slightly smaller, 1-liter capacity compared to the one above, but its stainless steel body and 30-inch power cord ensure you'll never have to be without its water-boiling powers. It's also cordless when removed from the base and features an automatic shut-off function. Plus, if you like to keep an eye on your water levels, its contents are visible via two measurement-clad windows on each side. Its lid pops up, and users rave that it's an affordable gem. What fellow tea drinkers say: "Just the right size for two people who want the occasional hot chocolate or cup of tea. It heats super fast, looks very nice on the counter and is fairly quiet. We're very pleased with this purchase."