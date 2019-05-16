The 3 Best Small Window Air Conditioners
If you have a tiny window, don't despair. The best small window air conditioners can powerfully cool nearly any room — and still fit into windows as small as 23 inches in width.
But, you should know a few things before you buy. Namely, most of the small window ACs you'll find will boast a cooling capacity around 5,000 BTUs (British thermal units). To put this in perspective, this translates to enough cooling power for a room that's up to 150 square feet in size.
If you know you'll need the extra power, either for a larger room or a particularly hot climate, there are 10,000 Btu air conditioners that can still fit into a small window frame. The only drawback is you'll have to shell out a bit more to get a more powerful unit.
Affordable models can do the job credibly, but usually come without upgrade features like a remote control you can use from anywhere in your house. If you know you'll want to adjust the temperature with a remote, consider upgrading to an investment AC unit.
Please note: Because of the nature of how window AC units are designed, if your window is smaller than 23 inches in width or further than 6 to 8 feet away from the nearest electrical outlet, you're probably better off with a portable air conditioner or a fan that cools like an air conditioner instead.
Keep scrolling to see the three best small window air conditioners, below.
1. The Best Overall, All Things Considered
Frigidaire 5,000 Btu Window-Mounted Mini-Compact Air Conditioner
$160
Amazon
Dimensions: 16 by 15.25 by 12 inches (length by width by height)
This Frigidaire compact AC has a cooling capacity of 5,000 Btus that can tackle up to 150 square feet. Some reviewers even remark that it can handle up to 200 square feet of space. It has two cooling and two fan speeds that can be manually programmed with the rotary controls. The washable, removable filter is easy to clean and will save you from having to constantly spend money to replace it. But, where it really shines is in its dehumidifying capabilities. Whereas other AC units at this price might not be able to eliminate moisture in your space, this one has a 1.1 dehumidification rate to help rid your room of built-up moisture. It also has a slightly longer power cord than most (6.5 feet long), so it'll be that much easier to plug it into a nearby outlet. It can fit 23- to 36-inch wide windows that are at least 13 inches in height.
What fans say: "This is a great little air conditioner. I really like how small/compact it is. It's smaller than comparable air conditioners of the same Btu, and it works really well. It cools a much larger area than you'd expect, even on the low setting. It's not loud at all; It has a nice, low fan sound. I've had Frigidaire air conditioners before and they've worked well for over 5 years. I even had one go for almost 10 years, so I'm confident about this purchase."
1. The Fan-Favorite Runner-Up
hOmeLabs 5,000 Btu Window-Mounted Air Conditioner
$170
Amazon
Dimensions: 16 by 15.4 by 12 inches (length by height by width)
With two cooling speeds and two fan speeds, this 5,000 Btu window air conditioner by hOmeLabs offers a lot of value at a great price and has a 4.2-star rating on Amazon. It cools rooms up to 150 square feet and comes with a washable, reusable filter to help keep your AC unit squeaky clean. The measurements for this air conditioner fit windows that are 23 to 36 inches wide and at least 13 inches in height. It's a tiny bit more expensive than the pick above and doesn't have any built-in dehumidifying capabilities, but more than 500 Amazon reviewers have weighed in and think it's a great buy.
What fans say: "This little cooler unit is the perfect size for our bedroom! It definitely keeps it cool enough for me to sleep at night. It's not too loud. I love that there are no light on it to keep me up during the night as well."
3. The Best Splurge
Frigidaire 10,000 Btu Window-Mounted Compact Air Conditioner With Remote Control
$300
Amazon
Dimensions: 21.5 by 19 by 14.5 inches (length by height by width)
For bigger rooms and the convenience of a remote control, this 10,000 Btu Frigidaire is far more powerful than the other ACs on this list, yet still relatively compact. Even though this unit is larger than the options above, it's designed for similarly-sized windows that are 23 to 36 inches wide and at least 15.5 inches high. Where you'll really get your money's worth is with this unit's cooling capabilities and additional features. This AC can cool up to 450 square feet and has an impressive 2.7 dehumidification rate. It also has an 8-foot-long power cord, and multiple cooling and speed modes. Plus, with a 24-hour timer and digital on-unit controls as well as a remote control you can use from across the room, this window air conditioner is worth the investment. It might not be the smallest on this list, but it is the way to go if you have a bigger room to cool or simply want the most features.
What fans says: "I purchased this unit after finally giving in to getting a large unit for the rest of the space that my tiny 5,000 Btu window unit (which is in the bedroom) just couldn't handle, and I am so happy I did! My total space is 1,100 square feet, and this unit makes the entire space incredibly comfortable. It works (for me at least) well beyond its 450 square feet capacity, and I can now sit comfortably on these hot summer days. It was very easy to install; I did it on my own, and it is also pretty quiet. The digital thermostat and remote are just cherries on top of a very well-made product."
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.