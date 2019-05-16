If you have a tiny window, don't despair. The best small window air conditioners can powerfully cool nearly any room — and still fit into windows as small as 23 inches in width.

But, you should know a few things before you buy. Namely, most of the small window ACs you'll find will boast a cooling capacity around 5,000 BTUs (British thermal units). To put this in perspective, this translates to enough cooling power for a room that's up to 150 square feet in size.

If you know you'll need the extra power, either for a larger room or a particularly hot climate, there are 10,000 Btu air conditioners that can still fit into a small window frame. The only drawback is you'll have to shell out a bit more to get a more powerful unit.

Affordable models can do the job credibly, but usually come without upgrade features like a remote control you can use from anywhere in your house. If you know you'll want to adjust the temperature with a remote, consider upgrading to an investment AC unit.

Please note: Because of the nature of how window AC units are designed, if your window is smaller than 23 inches in width or further than 6 to 8 feet away from the nearest electrical outlet, you're probably better off with a portable air conditioner or a fan that cools like an air conditioner instead.

Keep scrolling to see the three best small window air conditioners, below.

1. The Best Overall, All Things Considered Frigidaire 5,000 Btu Window-Mounted Mini-Compact Air Conditioner $160 Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 16 by 15.25 by 12 inches (length by width by height) This Frigidaire compact AC has a cooling capacity of 5,000 Btus that can tackle up to 150 square feet. Some reviewers even remark that it can handle up to 200 square feet of space. It has two cooling and two fan speeds that can be manually programmed with the rotary controls. The washable, removable filter is easy to clean and will save you from having to constantly spend money to replace it. But, where it really shines is in its dehumidifying capabilities. Whereas other AC units at this price might not be able to eliminate moisture in your space, this one has a 1.1 dehumidification rate to help rid your room of built-up moisture. It also has a slightly longer power cord than most (6.5 feet long), so it'll be that much easier to plug it into a nearby outlet. It can fit 23- to 36-inch wide windows that are at least 13 inches in height. What fans say: "This is a great little air conditioner. I really like how small/compact it is. It's smaller than comparable air conditioners of the same Btu, and it works really well. It cools a much larger area than you'd expect, even on the low setting. It's not loud at all; It has a nice, low fan sound. I've had Frigidaire air conditioners before and they've worked well for over 5 years. I even had one go for almost 10 years, so I'm confident about this purchase."

1. The Fan-Favorite Runner-Up hOmeLabs 5,000 Btu Window-Mounted Air Conditioner $170 Amazon See On Amazon Dimensions: 16 by 15.4 by 12 inches (length by height by width) With two cooling speeds and two fan speeds, this 5,000 Btu window air conditioner by hOmeLabs offers a lot of value at a great price and has a 4.2-star rating on Amazon. It cools rooms up to 150 square feet and comes with a washable, reusable filter to help keep your AC unit squeaky clean. The measurements for this air conditioner fit windows that are 23 to 36 inches wide and at least 13 inches in height. It's a tiny bit more expensive than the pick above and doesn't have any built-in dehumidifying capabilities, but more than 500 Amazon reviewers have weighed in and think it's a great buy. What fans say: "This little cooler unit is the perfect size for our bedroom! It definitely keeps it cool enough for me to sleep at night. It's not too loud. I love that there are no light on it to keep me up during the night as well."