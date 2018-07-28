Despite its name, athlete's foot is not just a condition that strikes sports professionals or gym enthusiasts. Rather, it's a contagious skin infection that anyone can catch, especially if you walk around barefoot in public spaces like restrooms, locker rooms, or indoor swimming pools. Luckily for anyone affected, the best socks for athlete's foot can keep your feet dry and prevent against fungus that might grow (or transfer from communal spaces).

According to Dr. Ernest L. Isaacson, DPM PC, the best socks for athlete's foot are made of "synthetic materials (that) have been designed for comfort and dryness, and the old standards — nylon, acrylic, and polyester — work well, particularly in combination with the natural fibers."

The reason for this is simple. Synthetic and moisture-wicking socks will keep your feet dry, which is essential as the fungus that causes athlete's foot loves to grow in damp places. Beyond materials, you'll want to look out for a sock that fits your lifestyle, whether that be a crew sock, an athletic no-show sock, or a pair of everyday white socks. And, as you choose, keep an eye out for designs that feature metals like silver or copper, which are also thought to have antibacterial and anti-fungal properties that can protect your feet even further.

But, because there are a lot of socks that fit the above description, here are three of the best socks for athlete's foot for you to peruse.

1 Overall Best Socks For Athlete's Foot Amazon Kodal Copper Antibacterial Athletic Socks $6-18 (5-Pack) Amazon Buy Now These copper infused ones from Kodal are anti-fungal, affordable, and perfect for working out or everyday wear. Made of a combination of 80 percent combed cotton and 20 percent antimicrobial copper yarn, these antibacterial socks have a non-slip design with mesh-venting to wick moisture away. If your feet are prone to odor, you'll also be glad to know that the copper in these unisex socks has antibacterial properties that can help cut down on any smell. So, regardless of whether you're running errands or running a 5K, these socks should keep your feet dry and fresh as possible. And fans rave in the reviews that these socks are great for athlete's foot: "These socks have definitely helped a life long struggle with athlete's foot, [I] threw the rest of my socks away." Available sizes: 10-13 (for shoe sizes 6-12) and 12-14 (for shoe sizes 12-1$)

2 Best Everyday Antifungal Socks Amazon J&Q No Show Socks $7-15 (3-Pack) Amazon Buy Now These anti-fungal socks by J&Q are made with a 35 percent antimicrobial copper yarn that can supposedly kill 99.9 percent of bacteria and viruses within hours and keep your feet odor-free in the process. Couple that with their moisture-wicking capabilities, these socks are a great pick for athlete's foot sufferers. In addition, the socks' mesh venting is designed to help keep moisture at bay, and the silicone anti-slip strips on the bottom of each sock should prevent them from slipping down. With a near-perfect 4.5 out of five stars on Amazon, these socks are praised by reviewers for their moisture-wicking powers, and for how well they eliminate foot fungus. Available sizes: 5-8 or 7-10