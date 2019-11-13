The 3 Best SodaStream Models

To reduce waste, save money on seltzer water, and get creative with homemade bubbly drinks, having the best SodaStream model for you is a must. Below, I’ve rounded up the four most popular SodaStream models on Amazon. Whatever your preference or budget, there’s a model to meet your needs.

Each SodaStream featured below requires CO2 cylinders to carbonate beverages, but some also require electricity to function. Models that operate on CO2 cylinders alone use less energy, if cutting back on energy use is important to you. One of these picks operates on electricity, while two only need CO2 cylinders. The electric models have preset carbonation settings for easy, more automatic, custom fizz where the non-electric models require more active awareness of your bottle's fizz level.

Whichever you choose, you’ll still need to refill your cylinders, and SodaStream doesn’t recommend doing that anywhere other than an authorized SodaStream refilling station. You can also exchange used cylinders for new ones via the mail or in a SodaStream store. If you decide you no longer need a SodaStream, you can return your cylinders to a SodaStream store for recycling.

Each SodaStream model below includes at least one CO2 cylinder that can make up to 60 liter of sparkling beverages before replenishing. The units below all offer varied fizz levels, for custom carbonation and include either BPA-free plastic carbonator bottles, or, in the case of the last set, glass carbonating carafes.

Although you'll still find them online, the SodaStream Genesis, Power, and Source models have all been discontinued, so I’ve left them off this list; so, take a look at the best SodaStream models available on Amazon.

1. The Best Starter Kit: Fizzi One-Touch Flavorful Bundle SodaStream Fizzi One-Touch Sparkling Water Bundle $166 | Amazon See on Amazon This SodaStream starter kit has everything you need to get started with at-home seltzer water-making, including two 40-milliliter bottles of fruity flavor drops, two 60-liter CO2 cylinders, and three one-liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottles. So, if you're committed to the SodaStream lifestyle, this set is for you. Powered by electricity, it makes sparkling water and other carbonated drinks with the push of a button. It also offers three different, preset levels of fizziness. It's available in either black or white, and Amazon shoppers give it a 4.4-star rating. This unit is compatible with all SodaStream flavors and carbonation bottles. What fans are saying: “Easy to use and has three choices for how much carbonation wanted. I use the third button for max carbonation. Highly recommend this!!!”

2. The Best On A Budget SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Kit $63 | Amazon See on Amazon This budget-friendly sparkling water kit by SodaStream doesn't require electricity or batteries to function, and it offers multiple carbonation levels — simply press the button in short bursts to customize your fizz. This pick comes with the Fizzi sparkling water maker, one 60-liter CO2 cylinder, and one one-liter BPA-free reusable bottle. The item featured here is black, but is also available in pink, white, and icy blue at varying price points. You'll have to buy the flavor drops separately if you like flavored water. What fans are saying: “Works great! Super fizzy drinks are my favorite and I'll never have to buy them at the store again!”