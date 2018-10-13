If you want to take your favorite drinks (or food!) on the go, you need one of the best stainless steel thermoses. When it comes to choosing a top-notch thermos, though, it's important to keep a few factors in mind.

Durability. The best thermoses are strong enough to travel with you without breaking or denting. Insulation. Look for a vacuum seal to lock in the temperature (aka keep hot things hot and cold things cold). Leak prevention. You want a thermos with a leak-proof seal or lid, because no one has time for spills and messy condensation.

Once you've assessed those three factors, you'll want to consider the thermos' capacity and how much you plan to tote around. Also, do you need a built-in cup? Multiple lid options? A handle for easy carrying? These are all features you can find among the best stainless steel thermoses. And of course, many of them come in a variety of different colors to match your style.

Without further ado, here, shop my top three thermos picks. You can get them all on Amazon, and should you be interested in one specifically for your morning cup of joe, be sure to peruse the best thermoses for coffee, too.

1 The Overall Best Stainless Steel Thermos Considering Reviews & Price The best of the best has to be Thermos' King Beverage Bottle, which, in my opinion, wins for its convenience and durability. Thermos Stainless King Beverage Bottle $25 Amazon See On Amazon Why it's great: With a sizable 40-ounce capacity, it's capable of maintaining your desired temperature for up to 24 hours, according to the brand. Features-wise, it has a built-in insulated side handle and serving cup, and its lid has a twist function that helps remove spills as you pour. Inside, it's vacuum-sealed, while the outside has a layer of sweat-proof stainless steel to resist condensation and slipping. Plus, it's available in five colors including the pictured blue shade. What fans say: "I can fill it up after lunch and by mid morning the next day, if the top has been put back on properly, it is still a good drinking temp. Not to mention it is nearly indestructible."

2 Also Great: A Thermos Bottle With Built-In Spout For Easy Pouring & Sipping Though this stainless steel bottle by CamelBack boasts the same 40-ounce capacity as the option above, its angled spout sets it apart. CamelBak Stainless Water Bottle $40 Amazon See On Amazon Why it's great: Again, two words: angled spout. The ergonomic shape makes it easy to fill, pour and sip without spilling. This bottle — which is available in 10 different colors — also keeps cold beverages cold for up to 24 hours but, sadly, isn't as robust for heat retention. It has a magnet to keep the cap in place as well as a half-turn mechanism to ensure you take a fresh sip every time. And if you want a smaller thermos, you'll be pleased to know it's also available in 12-, 20-, and 32-ounce options. What fans say: "The fact that it literally keeps my water ice cold (without any ice) for hours is amazing to me."