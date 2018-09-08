Switching from a standard alarm clock to a sunrise alarm clock can be daunting. If this is your first time using a silent, light-based alarm, you might be hesitant to invest in one, because the whole idea seems counter-intuitive. But the best sunrise alarm clocks really can wake you up and help get you going in the morning — and in a relaxing, not startling, way.

As you can imagine, these genius gadgets have plenty of fans, and many consumers swear by them. But there are tons of great options out there with varying features, so it can be tricky to find the ideal one for you. Some come standard (with snooze buttons, timers, etc.), while others boast bonus specs like different audio settings — soothing nature sounds and white noise, for example — and customizable lights.

To help inform your choice, I've done the research and categorized the ones worth trying, below. The best part? My picks use sleek, digital displays that'll fit right in with your bedroom decor. Read on to choose your favorite and give your morning routine the major upgrade it needs. Then, if you're frequently on the go, consider investing in one of the best travel alarm clocks.

1 The Overall Best Sunrise Alarm Clock Considering Features, Price, & Reviews MOSCHE Sunrise Alarm Clock $30 Amazon See On Amazon The Mosche sunrise alarm clock is my top pick, because its price point is reasonable and its reviewer-loved features are plentiful. Seriously, this one has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. With sunrise and sunset simulation that go from one percent brightness to 100 percent brightness to wake you up in addition to all the alarm basics (like a snooze button and a timer), it's a great starter clock that won't break the bank. It has 10 brightness settings and seven colored light settings. Plus, should you want a little noise to jolt you awake, this one has alternate audio alarms including nature sounds and a radio functionality. You can even use it as a lamp!

2 A Budget-Friendly Sunrise Clock That Still Gets The Job Done HomeLabs Sunrise Alarm Clock $20 Amazon See On Amazon If you're after a wakeup light in a more affordable price range with just as many notable features, this sunrise alarm clock by HomeLabs is your best best. Beyond the light, it also has eight different alarm options including soothing nature sounds and FM radio capabilities. Like the one above, it can be used as a lamp and features eight different color options as well as three brightness settings, a snooze button, and a customizable sleep timer that emulates a sunset. The alarm clock has a sleek digital display that works both as a 12- or 24-hour clock. All things considered, it's no surprise that this option has more than 1,000 customer reviews on Amazon.