Not only are ticks a nuisance, but they are responsible for transmitting harmful diseases, like Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever. That's why, along with keeping your grass short and chopping down any tall weeds, spraying your home's outdoor areas with the best tick sprays for yards can keep these tiny parasites away from you and your family when you're outside.

But before shopping for nay sort of chemical spray, it's always best to read up on the CDC guidelines and check with any local officials about the best and safest time to spray in your area. And, keep in mind that most experts recommend that you spray targeted areas of your yard to eliminate the spread of any chemicals potentially dangerous to wildlife.

Because front and back yards are often big spaces to cover, the best tick sprays for yards easily attach to your garden hose and can reach large areas spanning up to 5,000 square feet. When looking for a tick spray, keep your eyes out for formulas that also eliminate insects like ants, mosquitoes, and spiders. These will prevent against all kinds of unwanted pests.

How most tick sprays work: Simply attach the bottle to a garden hose and use your hose to dispense the pesticide treatment. Unlike pesticides designed for inside the home, there's no need to pre-mix these yard sprays or painstakingly cover every inch with a squirt bottle by hand.

Keep in mind, you should wear a long-sleeved shirt, pants, gloves, and protective eyewear while applying any pesticide to your yard to avoid the chemicals coming into contact with your skin or eyes. Also, while most tick sprays should be safe around children and pets after the spray has dried, make sure to keep your pets and kids away from just-treated areas until the spray is fully dry to avoid accidental ingestion and poisoning.

1. The Overall Best: Ortho Bug B Gon Insect Killer For Lawns & Gardens Ortho Bug B Gon Insect Killer For Lawns & Gardens (32 Fl. Oz.) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Ortho Bug B Gon insect killer for lawns and gardens is a one-stop solution to keep ticks and other pests out of your yard for up to six months. Not only does it work on ticks, it also kills 235 different types of insects in total, including species of fleas, mosquitoes, ants, and spiders. This pesticide treats large areas up to 5,300 square feet and starts working immediately. Just attach the bottle directly to garden hose and spray. Best yet, it's also safe to use around fruit trees, roses, and vegetable gardens. What fans say: “Using this means our yard is tick free! We have a big tick problem as we have woods with deer next to our yard. Before we used Bug G Gon, we would find ticks on us but not anymore.”

2. The Runner Up: Black Flag Flea & Tick Killer Yard Treatment Spray Black Flag Flea & Tick Killer Yard Treatment Spray (32 Fl. Oz.) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Although it treats a slightly smaller amount of square footage (5,000 compared to the previous pick's 5,300 square feet), this Black Flag flea and tick killer yard treatment spray is another solid option for killing ticks and a few other types of insects in your yard. To use it, connect the bottle to a hose and flip the included switch to activate and begin dispensing the spray. The manufacturer even claims that it'll keep your yard flea-free for up to 12 weeks. Don't love it? It even comes with a money-back guarantee. What fans say: “First time using this and seems to have done the trick for ticks. I didn't have a tick issue up until this year for some reason. Very clean yard with only grass and one tree, yet my dog has been coming inside with at least one tick on him daily. Have seen three different breeds of ticks on him in just one month - not cool. I usually spray the perimeter with whatever bug spray I pick up on sale at Home Depot or Lowes, but obviously it wasn't doing anything to these ticks. Sprayed this stuff one day around the end of June, and for a solid month, haven't seen a single tick.”