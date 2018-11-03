The 3 Best Toothpastes For Breath
Freshening your breath can be as easy as switching to one of the best toothpastes for breath. Before you make the change, however, definitely check with your dentist to rule out gum disease or other more serious conditions that might be causing unwanted odors.
Generally, oral odors are caused by bacteria buildup (i.e. plaque and volatile sulfur compounds) on the teeth and tongue. These bacteria are totally normal, and flossing and brushing twice daily — with a toothpaste that has a couple key ingredients to make it harder for them to build back up, of course — can help keep them at bay.
What Toothpaste Ingredients Ward Off Bacteria?
- Fluoride. There are three types approved by the FDA — stannous, sodium, and sodium monofluorophosphate — and, ideally, you'll want a paste that contains at least one of them. The cavity- and plaque-fighting ingredient is actually a requirement for any toothpaste to receive the American Dental Association's Seal of Acceptance.
- Triclosan. A study published in General Dentistry's January/February 2010 issue revealed that toothpastes with triclosan are even more effective at preventing plaque and gingivitis, as the antibacterial agent stays in your mouth "for a longer period of time."
To help me find the best toothpastes for breath, I enlisted the help of NYC-based cosmetic dentist Dr. Lana Rozenberg. Between her suggestions and my own research, here, you'll find a comprehensive list of toothpastes guaranteed to freshen up your oral care routine.
1The Overall Best Toothpaste For Breath Considering Ingredients & Value
Dr. Rozenberg tells me that Colgate's Total whitening toothpaste is "uniquely formulated" with both sodium fluoride (.24 percent) and triclosan (.3 percent), making it a well-rounded option that's literally made to combat any unwanted breath odors. According to the brand, this particular formula — which has the ADA's Seal Of Approval — fights germs for up to 12 hours. It doesn't hurt that it's available in a value pack on Amazon, either. You get three super-sized tubes for just under $10.
2Also Great: Another Solid Formula Featuring A Powerful Type Of Fluoride
Though Crest's Pro-Health Advanced toothpaste doesn't contain triclosan, it is formulated with .45 percent stannous fluoride, which Dr. Rozenberg says "doubles as an antibacterial agent, so it targets plaque, gingivitis, and bad breath on top of tooth decay." Translation: This one still prevents potentially odorous bacteria buildup and cavities. Similar to Colgate's value pack, it comes in a budget-friendly two-pack and is recommended by the ADA.
3A Fluoride-Free Toothpaste That Still Freshens Breath
If you're after a toothpaste made without fluoride that still gets the job done, consider Marvis' Classic Strong Mint formula. Dr. Rozenberg says the Italy-made paste "has everything you need to get rid of [unwanted odors caused by sulfur compounds in the mouth]" including sugar substitutes xylitol and sorbitol for a gentle, paraben-free approach to minty freshness. "The only downside," notes Dr. Rozenberg, is that it's "a little [pricier than] other toothpastes" you might encounter.
Bonus: An All-In-One Kit That Comes With A Breath-Freshening Toothpaste & More
While a good toothpaste is a vital component of having fresh breath, it's also just one part of the equation. PHILIPS Sonicare's BreathRX starter kit, on the other hand, tackles odor-causing germs from all angles. The convenient kit includes a 4-ounce tube of the brand's whitening toothpaste, a 2-ounce bottle of tongue spray, a two-pack of tongue scrapers, and an 8-ounce bottle of mouthwash — all for a relatively affordable price considering how many different products come with it.
Even better? Each breath-boosting formula, infused with a proprietary combination of zinc and two antiseptic essential oils (thymol and eucalyptus), contains zero alcohol or sugar. The toothpaste itself has sodium fluoride, and when paired with the mouthwash and tongue-cleaning products, the brand claims your breath will improve three times more.
