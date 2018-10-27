If you want to stay connected while you're traveling, you'll need the best travel charger to keep your devices powered — it's an essential. Not only are portable chargers compact in design, but they're capable of charging multiple smartphones, tablets, and all the gadgets that you need to have a fantastic trip. Some even have additional features like LED flashlights for emergencies and built-in plug outlets to supercharge your laptop.

How To Find The Best Travel Charger For You

There are few key points to consider when you're looking for a high-quality portable charger to power your devices for prolonged use (and make traveling easier). The first ones are its capacity and size. You'll want a power bank that's both compact and lightweight. Avoid products that are too large to snuggly fit in your bag or pocket — you don't want to weigh yourself down with bulk. Of course, fast charging is a must-have, too. Lastly, your charger should be compatible with your equipment. Before you buy one, check to make sure that it includes all the necessary ports and cables to connect to your device.

To make choosing the best travel charger a lot easier, here's my roundup of the top options available on Amazon.

1 The Overall Best Travel Charger Considering Price & Quality Anker is one of the best-selling portable battery charger brands on the market. They offer faster-charging speeds for a wider variety of devices. Anker PowerCore 10000 $32 Amazon See On Amazon The Anker PowerCore 10000 is a small, lightweight portable charger with 10,000 mAh (aka milliampere hours of rechargeable battery life), which makes it ideal for travel. This charger is affordable and compact for easy packing. Compatible with most devices and enabled with Anker’s exclusive PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology as well as universal, high-speed charging, it's capable of three full phone charges. You can get it in three colors: black, red and white. It even comes with a travel pouch and a Micro USB cable. Although the USB-C and lightning cable for the iPhone and iPad is sold separately (check it out here), this travel charger is a great deal.

2 Also Great From Anker: A Splurge-Worthy Portable Charger With Lots Of mAh Anker PowerCore+ 26800 $130 Amazon See On Amazon If you're able to spend a little bit more, the Anker PowerCore+ is another portable charger option that packs a lot of power — 26,800 mAh — into a small package. Ideal for travel, this premium power bank provides a full-speed charge to Apple MacBooks and other USB-C and standard USB devices. Bonus: It can charge two devices at the same time. This pricier Anker device only takes four hours to fully recharge (the power bank itself, that is), and it even powers up the Nintendo Switch. One Amazon reviewer went so far as to call it "the best portable battery you can buy for the Nintendo Switch."