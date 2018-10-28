Nothing can ruin a trip quite like being stuck with shoes that are super uncomfortable, or even downright painful. That's why you'll want to invest in some of the best travel flats before you embark on your next getaway.

Finding the right pair of flats for traveling can be a challenge. While you should look for lightweight options that won't add extra weight or take up a ton of room in your carry-on, it's also important that they're supportive and comfortable enough to wear all day.

If finding the best walking shoes for travel is your top priority, opt for a pair with extra padding or arch support in the insoles so you can ensure your feet won't hurt after walking in them for hours. And it's a good idea to go with closed-toe flats that cover the entire toe area to limit unnecessary movement, specifically if you have bunions.

Equipped with some recommendations from Reddit, I've compiled a list of the best flats. Beyond Reddit praise, my choices are comfortable, lightweight and stylish — oh, and great for walking — all at the same time. These versatile options are guaranteed to leave your feet feeling awesome, so take your pick.

1 The Overall Best Travel Flats The Chaste ballet flats by Hush Puppies are my top pick for travel flats because they offer the best of both worlds: They're thin and non-bulky, making them a great choice for easy packing. But they're also deceptively supportive and good for your feet. Hush Puppies Women's Chaste Ballet Flat $80 Amazon See On Amazon The features: These leather flats feature an inner suede lining and a molded rubber outsole that makes them durable enough for lots of walking. In addition to a breathable, perforated arch, the cushioned footbed uses Hush Puppies' supportive technology to mold to the shape of your foot. Available in 15 color choices, these lightweight flats will feel flexible and won't add any extra weight to your luggage when it's time to stow them away. What fans say: Reddit user deceasedhusband called these their favorite pair of flats, noting that "they're comfortable for walking in but still have a sleek profile." Available sizes: 5.5 - 11 (medium, narrow, wide and extra wide)

2 Also Great: These Comfortable Sam Edelman Flats Sam Edelman's Felicia ballet flats are another top choice based on their functional-yet-stylish features. While people often associate higher-end footwear brands with fashion but not comfort, these flats are different — people swear by how comfortable they are. Sam Edelman Women's Felicia Ballet Flat $98 Amazon See On Amazon The features: These flats feature super soft leather on the inside of the shoe that's meant to mold to the foot, giving a precise fit that won't slide around or cause blisters. They have a tiny heel and a thin bow with a metallic charm on the top of toe box. The best part? They're available in 29 colors with both leather and suede options. Thanks to their lightweight materials and a flexible sole, these are easy to pack but may not be the best choice for anyone who needs substantial arch support. What fans say: This option comes highly-recommended by reviewers on both Amazon, where they have a 4.5-star rating, and Reddit. Reddit user agent0159 raved, "You will have to pry my Sam Edelman Felicia flats out of my cold, dead hands. I don't think I will ever buy another kind of flats ever again. So cute, so comfortable, and come in so many colors and finishes." Available sizes: 4 - 11.5 (medium, narrow and wide)