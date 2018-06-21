When it comes to deciding what to pack for a trip, there's one cardinal rule: the lighter, the better. You'd probably never choose to pack an entire liter of body lotion when you could instead opt for a smaller, more portable size — so shouldn’t the same rules apply to your beauty appliances? To keep your bag as light as possible and avoid the stress of overweight luggage at the airport, it's vital to only pack one of the lightest travel hair dryers for your next getaway.

The compact nature of travel-friendly hair dryers means you don't have to sacrifice killer hair days just for that extra space in your suitcase. And lucky for you, I've done the legwork and researched the must-have models, below. They're all foldable (for optimal storage) and weigh under 3 pounds (seriously). But don’t be fooled — their tiny size doesn't make them any less powerful than their full-sized counterparts.

Here, find a variety of options that work impressively well considering their size and barely-there weight. They even have different speed and heat settings to cater to your hair type for fast drying. Pack one of them (along with your other travel beauty products like, perhaps, a cordless flat iron) and the last thing you’ll have to worry about is a heavy bag while on the go.

Amazon BaBylissPro Titanium Travel Dryer $33 AmazonBuy Now The features: BaBylissPro's travel hair dryer is lightweight and portable at only 1 pound. Just like the option above, it has dual voltage capabilities, a foldable handle, and a detachable concentrator. It comes with a removable filter cover and stand, and — most importantly — it features tourmaline titanium technology that emits ions for quick, shiny results. What it's best for: Travel, of course, thanks to its compact size. It's perfect for people who don't want to spend forever on their hair and are willing to pay slightly more. With tourmaline titanium technology that does it all — dries hair super quickly, minimizes heat damage, eliminates static, and makes hair shinier — it's also great for damaged or frizzy hair that needs extra TLC. What people are saying: An Amazon customer called it "wicked small but wicked powerful."