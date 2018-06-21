The 3 Lightest Travel Hair Dryers
When it comes to deciding what to pack for a trip, there's one cardinal rule: the lighter, the better. You'd probably never choose to pack an entire liter of body lotion when you could instead opt for a smaller, more portable size — so shouldn’t the same rules apply to your beauty appliances? To keep your bag as light as possible and avoid the stress of overweight luggage at the airport, it's vital to only pack one of the lightest travel hair dryers for your next getaway.
The compact nature of travel-friendly hair dryers means you don't have to sacrifice killer hair days just for that extra space in your suitcase. And lucky for you, I've done the legwork and researched the must-have models, below. They're all foldable (for optimal storage) and weigh under 3 pounds (seriously). But don’t be fooled — their tiny size doesn't make them any less powerful than their full-sized counterparts.
Here, find a variety of options that work impressively well considering their size and barely-there weight. They even have different speed and heat settings to cater to your hair type for fast drying. Pack one of them (along with your other travel beauty products like, perhaps, a cordless flat iron) and the last thing you’ll have to worry about is a heavy bag while on the go.
1A Budget-Friendly Option That Actually Works
The features: This super-compact travel hair dryer by Conair weighs only 1 pound. It's lightweight and foldable, has two heat and speed settings, and is surprisingly powerful — all at a wallet-friendly price point.
What it's best for: Storage in small places due to its small size. Its dual voltage makes it great for travel.
What people are saying: It's light, cheap, and very powerful. An Amazon reviewer pointed out that it doesn't overheat.
2Another Great, Lightweight Option That's Still Affordable
The features: BaBylissPro's travel hair dryer is lightweight and portable at only 1 pound. Just like the option above, it has dual voltage capabilities, a foldable handle, and a detachable concentrator. It comes with a removable filter cover and stand, and — most importantly — it features tourmaline titanium technology that emits ions for quick, shiny results.
What it's best for: Travel, of course, thanks to its compact size. It's perfect for people who don't want to spend forever on their hair and are willing to pay slightly more. With tourmaline titanium technology that does it all — dries hair super quickly, minimizes heat damage, eliminates static, and makes hair shinier — it's also great for damaged or frizzy hair that needs extra TLC.
What people are saying: An Amazon customer called it "wicked small but wicked powerful."
3A Luxury Hair Dryer That's Worth The Splurge
The features: The Featherweight compact folding dryer by T3 is a luxury travel-sized hair dryer that also boasts tourmaline technology for soft-yet-effective airflow. With just a 2 pound shipping weight, it offers two speed and heat settings, a cool air button, and a detachable concentrator like the one above. While this particular option is a bit pricier than the others on this list, it also comes with a bit more, like a storage tote bag and two-year warranty.
What it's best for: If you're interested in paying more for a professional-quality dryer, this is your best choice. It'll dry your hair quicker than others (without being super loud), help minimize unwanted static and frizz, and boost shine.
What people are saying: Users say it dries your hair quickly and tames frizz. One Amazon reviewer pointed out that it "performs to expectations."
Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.