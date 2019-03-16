When you spend extended periods of time in the driver's seat, a little cushion goes a long way. The most comfortable car seat cushions are engineered using memory foam to provide ergonomic support, particularly for your back. That extra support and, well, cushion helps keep your spine aligned, decreasing any unwanted pressure on your muscles.

As you hunt for the one that's right for you, keep in mind that there are a few popular styles you might encounter: lumbar support pillows, U-shaped cushions, sets of two, and heated options with extras. Most will fit standard car seats, and they're often encased in a breathable fabric that won't leave you feeling uncomfortably sweaty after a long drive.

While more expensive options exist, the most comfortable car seat cushions top out in the $50 price range. Curious what that budget can get you? Below, find a list of the most sought-after cushions available on Amazon. They range in price and specs (the most expensive option has a few standout features that warrant its higher price), but these car seat upgrades are a cozy must-have for people who drive a lot. (Pro tip: They'll also come in handy for other frequently used seats in your life like, for example, desk chairs.)

1 Best Lumbar Support Car Seat Cushion LoveHome Memory Foam Back Cushion $26 Amazon See On Amazon Featuring a curved design that straps to the back of your car seat, this backrest from LoveHome is ideal for lumbar support. It's made with memory foam that'll mold to your body shape without losing its firmness over time, plus its breathable mesh cover will prevent sweat buildup and odors. Even better, the zippered cover is removable and machine washable. Beyond the pictured black color, this one comes in seven more colors including beige and gray to match your car's interior aesthetic.

2 Best U-Shaped Seat Cushion Aylio Coccyx Orthopedic Comfort Foam Seat Cushion $40 Amazon See On Amazon U-shaped seat cushions are a simple way to make sitting for long periods of time significantly more comfortable. And Aylio's "comfort foam" option is no exception. Though it's not made with memory foam like the option above, this 1-pound cushion does have a cutout for your tailbone and supportive contouring for your glutes and thighs. Its zippered velvet cover is washable, and note: This is also great rehab pillow for tailbone injuries. Sadly, it's only available in one color (pictured).

3 Best Cushion Set For Your Car SOFTaCARE Seat Cushion Set (Set Of 2) $37 Amazon See On Amazon If you want both a curved lumbar support cushion and a U-shaped pillow, then a budget-friendly set like this one from SOFTaCARE, which rings in at just under $40, is ideal. Each memory foam cushion comes with a soft zippered cover, and the back one offers even more ventilation with a mesh panel down the middle. Just like the first option on this list, the back pillow straps to your seat back, while the U-shaped option has a rubbered bottom to prevent any unwanted movement. It, too, only comes in gray, but the manufacturer believes in it so much, they offer a generous money-back guarantee.