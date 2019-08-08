For those who prefer to remove their body hair, waxing not only leaves behind a smooth result, but when done at home, it can prove to be significantly more cost-efficient than visiting the spa. For less than $30, you can get virtually everything you need for a DIY hair-removal kit that you can use over and over again. That said, getting the best at-home wax warmer is essential to the process, and not all options are created equal.

For starters, you're going to want to find one that melts wax quickly while holding it at the right temperature. Doing this will ensure that your wax melts evenly (so that it applies smoothly) and will also help to prevent any accidental burns.

As far as functionality is concerned, you may also want to purchase one that offers an easy-to-read — perhaps even digital — temperature control display. This way, you can see at a glance when the wax is ready and personalize your at-home waxing experience. It may also be helpful to buy a unit with a clear lid so that you can see the wax as it melts inside. Finally, note whether or not the warmer is equipped to melt different types of wax, especially if you have a particular preference when it comes to what you'll be applying to your skin. Most units work best with wax beads.

To create the best possible experience, be sure to follow all the directions that are included with your wax warmer. Here's a list of the best waxing kits on Amazon to get you started.

1. The Overall Best At-Home Waxing Kit Ajoura Wax Kit $29 | Amazon See On Amazon The Ajoura electric wax heater kit comes with everything you need for at-home waxing — and at less than $30, its overall value is pretty incredible. In addition to the warmer, the package includes four bags of blueberry- and rose-scented wax beads and 20 wooden sticks to help get you started. In terms of its overall functionality, the product is extremely user-friendly, heats up quickly, and is easy to navigate. It features an adjustable heat knob which allows you to control the temperature to your desired comfort level, providing you with a safe and gentle hair removal experience. Reviewers say: "This is my first wax warmer. I liked that everything you needed was included and I didn't have to buy things separately."

2. The Most Budget-Friendly Wax Warmer Salon Sundry Portable Electric Hot Wax Warmer $16 | Amazon See On Amazon At less than $20, the Salon Sundry electric hot wax warmer is quite a steal. It's suitable for all forms of waxes and comes with a temperature-adjustable knob and an easy-to-remove wax bucket for simple cleaning. The see-through vented cover additionally prevents contamination while allowing you to watch the wax as it melts. Reviewers say: "Works perfect. Cannot beat the price! We use it at a professional salon without issues."

3. The Most Modern Wax Warmer Wehvkei Wax Warmer With LCD Digital Screen $24 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a wax warmer with sleek style and digital capabilities, Wehvkei's wax warmer may be just the thing for you. The faux-wood styling gives it a unique look, while its LED screen offers a modern and user-friendly experience. As a full-service kit, this product comes complete with four top-quality waxes in different scents and 10 wax applicator sticks. The warmer is safe for all types of wax and comes with a clear lid so that you can easily see inside. It's also equipped with an auto shut-off feature that guarantees optimal safety during use. Reviewers say: "I love the digital temperature display, once the wax was melted I was able to reduce the temperature and maintain the consistency that I wanted."

4. The Best Space-Saving Option GiGi Space Saver Wax Warmer $24 | Amazon See On Amazon If you have limited counter or storage space, GiGi's mini wax warmer measures 6-by-4 inches and is safe for use with both hard and soft wax. The warmer comes with an indicator light and has the capability to keep wax at an optimal temperature for an entire day's use. Reviewers say: "Really easy to use - since it only has an on/off switch - and takes up very little space, which is terrific since I live in New York."