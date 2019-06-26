Put away your wallets. If you choose to wax your body and facial hair, it's time to starting doing your own waxing at home. While this idea may sound difficult at first, at-home waxing is actually pretty user-friendly. You just need to know the basics in order to achieve it and the best at-home waxing kits are here for all your hair removal needs.

However, to get spa-like results at home, it's important to put in the prep work. First, you need to exfoliate the areas that are going to be waxed. Any buildup of dead skin cells can lead to ingrown hairs, which are the absolute worst. So, exfoliate 24 to 48 hours before you're planning on waxing to reduce the chance of irritation.

From there, you'll want to make sure that the unwanted hair is the proper length. According to TotalBeauty.com, the hair should be between 1/4 inch and 3/4 inches long in order for the wax to adhere and be removed properly (and with minimal pain).

And when it comes time to actually apply the wax, make sure to do it in the direction the hair grows. For instance, if you're waxing your calves, most people will want to the start at the knee and apply the wax downwards toward the foot.

Next, apply the cloth strip, wait a few seconds for the wax to set, and then pull the cloth in the opposite direction from which you applied the wax. I wish I could tell you that it's easy, painless, and a breeze, but it's not. It's going to hurt a little bit.

However, if you follow those steps, your results will be long-lasting with minimal irritation. Wondering what wax you should be using? Here are the best waxes for each area of your body according to editors, estheticians, and reviewers:

1. The Best For Eyebrows

Parissa Brow Shaper Mini Wax Strips, $8, Amazon

While waxing your own eyebrows at home may seem daunting, it's completely achievable for anyone daring enough to try it out (and willing to put in a little bit of practice). In an interview with DailyMakeover.com, esthetician Janet Chao recommended this wax kit by Parissa for easily creating an arched shape to brows. The strips are tiny, so they're easy to manage — even when tackling fine hairs. These can handle hairs as short as 1/8 inch, too, making them a good choice for around the eyebrows. Since they're wax strips, it doesn't require any extra equipment like cloth strips, and the all-natural formula is free of parabens and preservatives.

2. The Best For The Bikini Area

Gigi Brazilian Waxing Kit, $47, Amazon

Waxing your own bikini area is no small feat. In order to achieve perfect (and less painful) results at home, it might be smart to splurge on your waxing kit. Annie Kreighbaum wrote in IntoTheGloss.com that she prefers the Gigi waxing products when doing her own Brazilian waxes. The kit includes pre- and post-waxing treatments as well as a wax warmer and single-use applicators in three different sizes (since the curves around your bikini area require more finesse than your legs). This set has earned more than 1,800 five-star reviews on Amazon too, with fans saying that it is able to handle coarser hair beyond the bikini area including the arms, armpits, and legs. However, there's a slight learning curve with this one and the first few times might be a little messy.

3. The Easiest Way To Wax Your Legs

Veet Wax Strips (40-Pack), $8, Amazon

If you're just looking for a quick and easy (but long-lasting) way to wax your legs, consider these pre-waxed strips from Veet, recommended by Real Simple. Dermatologist-tested and featuring moisturizing vitamin E and almond oil, these strips don't require any heating up. Just apply, rub the strips a few times in the direction of hair growth, and remove. You can even use each strip multiple times to waste less and save even more money. Finishing wipes are included to smooth away lingering wax and to soothe skin.

4. The Best For Facial Hair

Parissa Wax Strips, $10, Amazon

Wax away unwanted facial hair with these wax stripes by Parissa. In an interview with HerCampus.com, esthetician Nicole Fierro mentioned that this line is the "best [she's] ever tried." Made with all-natural ingredients and arriving in a simple apply, smooth down, and peel format, they're an easy way to remove hair from your face, as well as other delicate areas like the underarms and bikini area. With a finishing oil included, you have have everything you need to finish the job yourself.

5. An Easy-To-Apply Wax You Can Use Around Your Body

Nair Roll-On Milk and Honey Sugar Wax, $17, Amazon

Want to wax all of the above and prefer a roll-on? Then turn to this roll-on wax applicator by Nair. Just microwave the tube and apply it to the areas you want to remove hair from. It's recommended for use on the legs, arms, bikini area, underarms, and elsewhere on the body. The milk and honey formula helps moisturize and is even gentle enough for sensitive skin. However, it's not the best pick for delicate facial areas. Each pack even comes with 10 reusable cloth strips. Later, unwanted hair!

