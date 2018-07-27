Sick of scooping up cat litter and wishing there was an easier way to deal with your BFF's (best feline friend) messes once and for all? Say hello to your new favorite invention: the automatic litter box. The best automatic cat litter boxes transform what's usually an annoying chore into a task you rarely have to even think about, because they essentially do all the work for you.

When you're shopping for an automatic litter box, most cat experts recommend that you keep an eye out for certain features. How much noise a system makes is usually one of the biggest considerations that pet parents often take into account before purchasing one. Other significant factors can include cost, size, litter compatibility, and how much contact you'll actually have to make with it in order to keep it running. Some automatic litter boxes also require that you buy specific supplies from the manufacturer, which can be frustrating if you're looking to save money over time.

Ready to upgrade your cat's litter box? Here are five of the most highly-rated automatic litter boxes available now. From the best overall to the quietest operation, this list will help keep you from feeling boxed in before you make your selection.

1 Best Overall: PetSafe Scoop-Free Original Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box Amazon PetSafe Scoop-Free Original Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box $100 Amazon Buy Now With close to 2,000 rave reviews on Amazon, this popular self-cleaning litter box from PetSafe is the best overall pick if you're shopping for one that really can do just about everything. It self-cleans for weeks with no scooping, cleaning, or refilling necessary — and it comes with a durable plastic tray lining that creates an extra barrier of protection against potential leakage. All you have to do is plug it in, and it starts working immediately. The automatic rake system will sweep waste into the covered compartment 20 minutes after your cat uses the litter box. While this box is fantastic at controlling odors (and many reviewers say it's the best), you can't use ordinary litter with it. Instead, you have to use the company's crystal litter. On the plus side, this litter won't stick to your cat's paws, is 99 percent dust-free, and is up to five times more effective at absorbing odors than ordinary litter. However, some reviewers note that the crystals have a noticeable scent of their own, which may be a negative for some. Stirring the crystals about once a day can help prevent this and keep your home stink-free.

2 Best For Multiple Cats: CatGenie Self-Washing Self-Flushing Cat Box Amazon CatGenie Self-Washing Self-Flushing Cat Box $240 Amazon Buy Now Don't you wish sometimes that your cat could just use a toilet and save you the trouble of having to clean up after it? True, some cats can, but for most, it's just not happening. Luckily, this self-flushing box from CatGenie is a game-changer because, while it isn't a toilet, it does flush just like an ordinary toilet would. Perfect for up to three cats per household, it requires washable granule litter (which you can buy from the company). It starts by removing and liquefying waste and then flushes clumps and dirty litter out so you don't have to do any scooping at all. It also uses a veterinarian-approved sanitary solution to wash the litter granules while the dryer function goes to work, leaving them warm and ready for the next use. In order to get it working, you do need to set it up in your bathroom or laundry room, so if you're tight on space in those areas, this may not be the ideal automatic litter box for you. In a bathroom setup, the drain hook simply secures underneath the toilet seat, while in a laundry room, you need to insert the hose into the washing machine drain pipe. For pet parents who really care about hygiene and have the space to set this up properly, this box is a must-have.

3 Best For Heavy Cats Up To 15 Pounds: LitterMaid Automatic Self-Cleaning Classic Litter Box Amazon LitterMaid Automatic Self-Cleaning Classic Litter Box $80 Amazon Buy Now A true classic never goes out of style, and when it comes to this automatic litter box from Littermaid, that's definitely the case. Tough, dependable, and supportive for big kitties up to 15 pounds, this box comes with an automatic rake for easy cleaning and has a litter line that prevents overfilling. In addition, it includes a ramp that helps eliminates tracking as well as eight waste receptacles, eight carbon filters, and an adapter. It also runs via sensor, which has to be blocked for at least 10 seconds while your cat uses the litter box. Once your pet jumps out, the sensor initiates the cleaning cycle. "Over the course of the last 25 years I've owned [four] of these," raved one reviewer. "... I just love these. Short of buying a fully automatic cat box that hooks up to the toilet, these are durable and easy." While you can buy litter from Littermaid directly, reviewers say any clumping litter will do, which gives this budget buy a nice little edge over many other higher-end self-cleaning boxes on the market. This one doesn't have the same odor-controlling capabilities as some, but it's very effective at getting rid of waste and ensuring that your cat has a safe place to do their business.