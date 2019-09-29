Soap scum, moisture, makeup, and dirt — the bathroom is arguably the most difficult room to clean. The best bathroom power scrubbers make chore day infinitely easier. These motorized brushes help to buff away grime and mildew, but when looking to keep your bathroom sparkling long-term, it's important to invest in a well-made, highly reviewed unit.

The ideal power scrubber for you will largely depend on the job's size — and therefore the scrubber's size. Narrow down your intended uses ahead of time: Are you planning on using your power scrubber for detail work, like cleaning grout and tackling discoloration around the faucet? If so, a small handheld brush is likely best. For sinks, counters, and shower walls, a medium-size handheld unit will get the job done. And to clean the whole floor and the tub, opt for a mop-style unit with a long handle so you don't have to get down on your hands and knees. Just note that only one pick below is rated for waterproofness, the rest are fine with the occasional splash from cleaning, but should not be submerged or doused with water. Finally, if you plan on doing all of the aforementioned, convertible power scrubbers like the Homitt spin brush make for the most versatile choice.

Once you've pinpointed the best size, take a look at the attachment head options and the power source. Different attachment brushes are designed for different areas and a unit with replaceable batteries or a long cord may expand your cleaning ability. Most buyers find that a wide selection of brush heads and a rechargeable battery source make for the best power scrubbers — but note that these are usually a bit pricier.

With that in mind, here are the four best options for all different jobs (and a smart DIY solution that costs just $10):

1. The Overall Best Spin Scrubber For Most Jobs Homitt Electric Spin Scrubber $55 | Amazon See On Amazon Because it's powerful, versatile, rechargeable, and surprisingly affordable, the Homitt electric spin scrubber is the best overall choice. When collapsed, it works as a handheld unit for sinks, counters, and grout, but when extended, the long handle makes it easy to scrub your floors and tub without even bending down. It comes with four interchangeable brush heads for all kinds of jobs, and the dual 2150mAH batteries mean you get a full 60 minutes of cleaning time after just a 3.5-hour charging period. While this pick is okay with the occasional splash while cleaning, this option should not be submerged in water. Power source: Rechargeable batteries Attachments: Round brush, corner brush, wide flat brush, narrow flat brush Reviewers say: "I use this in the bathroom to clean everything. Fabulous to get the floor around the toilet really clean and deodorized. A real lower back saver. I have 5 bathrooms. Enough said."

2. The Best Detail Power Scrubber Rubbermaid Reveal Power Scrubber $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Looking to clean around faucets, scrub discoloration out of grout, and bring a shine to those bathroom fixtures? The Rubbermaid Reveal power scrubber is an effective and affordable tool to help. This tiny handheld tool has a single head that oscillates 60 times per second to break up grime, stains, and mildew. Thanks to the lightweight frame and ergonomic grip, it's comfortable to use for small jobs and hard-to-reach areas. While not waterproof, this pick can get lightly wet. Power source: Four AA batteries (included) Attachments: Cone-shaped brush Reviewers say: "It is deceptively powerful and cleans like a breeze! Sinks, bathtubs, tile floors and all those little nooks and crannies that you never just quite get to. I am buying another one right now because I really don't foresee cleaning without one from now on."

3. The Best Rechargeable Handheld Brush MECO Electric Spin Scrubber $37 | Amazon See On Amazon For medium-sized jobs, there's the MECO electric spin scrubber. This unit is handheld, rechargeable, and surprisingly lightweight, so you can cover more ground with less effort. The head rotates for the best angle, and the base is IPX6 waterproof, so you don't have to worry about damaging it while cleaning. Last but not least, this pick comes with multiple heads for all your cleaning needs. Power source: Rechargeable battery Attachments: Round brush, flat brush, pointed corner brush Reviewers say: "This tool is a lifesaver! It helps cut cleaning time in half [and] is so easy to use. Very lightweight [and] packs an awesome punch with cleaning. I can't express just how much easier this spin scrubber has helped with every day chores as well as deep cleaning projects."

4. The Best Electric Scrubber For Tile Floors BISSELL Spinwave Mop Cleaner $100 | Amazon See On Amazon Halfway between a mop and a power scrubber, the BISSELL Spinwave is specifically designed to keep floors (both tile and hardwood) sparkling clean. It includes soft pads for general messes and scrubbing pads for sticky, stubborn ones, and both sets are machine-washable and reusable. Since the unit spins and glides effortlessly under counters and into corners, and sprays cleaning formula on demand, this unit is one of the easiest ways to maintain your bathroom floors. You even get two bottles of multi-surface cleaning formula with your order. While this device is powered by a plug-in the wall electric cord, the cord itself is 22 feet for a lot of cleaning range. Power source: Electrical cord Attachments: Soft pads, scrubber pads Reviewers say: "Great, especially for tile... forgot what color the grout in the bathroom really is until now! This thing really got in there!"