Whether you’re hoping to save money on groceries or make fewer trips to the store, the best blenders for nut butter make it easy to whip up batches of your favorite high-protein spread and can handle myriad other kitchen tasks. Since food processors excel in this arena as well, I’ve rounded up the best of both options for you to choose from.

Blenders Vs. Food Processors

First things first, it's helpful to see how blenders measure up to food processors when it comes to making homemade nut butters specifically. Food processors are master choppers, making them ideal for tackling nuts, and their smooth sides make cleanup much easier. That said, blenders are often less cumbersome, and both appliances offer versatility. If you're set on using a blender, make sure you're opting for a high-performance model. Plus, foodies recommend roasting or soaking the nuts overnight for best results in a blender. If you're torn between the two kitchen appliances, don't worry — there's an option below that offers both a blender and food processor in one package.

Power Ratings, Decoded

Wattage is often the metric advertised on blenders. Sources say wattage isn't that indicative of blender performance, which makes sense since wattage indicates how much energy a machine consumes rather than how much it generates. But a high-watt blender will likely have a longer shelf-life since there will be less strain on the motor. You might also see horsepower as a key metric. Blenders with higher horsepower may be able to tackle thicker consistencies more easily, but oftentimes it really comes down to a machine’s design, with considerations like blade and container shape affecting overall performance.

Design Considerations

Machines with wide and flat bases, like food processors, allow the nuts you'll be using to spread more thinly and evenly across the bottom of the appliance, making it easier to blend them.

Also think about the cleaning process since nut butters can result in a sticky mess to wash out. Appliances with removable and dishwasher-safe blades are most convenient, but they usually come with a higher price tag. Another nice-to-have is a tamper, a helpful tool since they allow you to guide ingredients into the machine as it’s blending, without risking losing a finger.

Take a look at the best blenders for nut butter; they’re all highly rated and there’s a pick for every budget.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Blender For Nut Butters Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender $288 | Amazon See on Amazon While it’s a bit of an investment, this powerful blender by Vitamix is ideal for anyone seeking the convenience and versatility of a performance blender. This 2 horsepower (approximately 1,500 watts) machine has 10 speeds and a pulse feature, and reviewers note that it's exceptional at making nut butters in a matter of minutes. The hefty 48-ounce container comes with a wide, flat base that can accommodate a lot of nuts. It comes with a BPA-free Tritan plastic container and laser-cut, stainless steel blades — and while the blades aren't removable, this pick has a self-cleaning feature that works quickly with just some soap and hot water. It also notably comes with handy tamper. A helpful review: “We absolutely LOVE our Vitamix! [...] Of course it's amazing with smoothies and soups but I had no idea how impressive nut butters would be. [...] I HIGHLY recommend this unit even at full price. It's a wonderful investment and addition to our kitchen.”

2. The Best Budget Blender NutriBullet ZNBF30400Z Blender $100 | Amazon See on Amazon If you’re in the market for a budget-friendly machine that blends nut butters with ease, this NutriBullet blender might be the ticket. This comes with a fairly powerful 1.6 horsepower (1,200 watt) motor, and it has three speeds and a pulse function. The large-capacity 64-ounce jug is made of BPA-free plastic that's dishwasher safe, and its wide base is nut-friendly. The stainless steel blades promise unique cyclonic action, but they aren’t removable so cleaning them will take some patience — but at this affordable price point, it might be worth the extra effort. Plus, this blender has a 4.5-star Amazon rating. Similar to the first pick, this also comes with a tamper. A helpful review: “It always makes a nice tornado inside that blends up everything. Fruit, veg, nuts. I throw in everything. It has texture still but I like it."

3. The Best Blender & Food Processor Combo Ninja Mega Kitchen System BL770 Blender/Food Processor $160 | Amazon See on Amazon With this pick you’re definitely getting the most bang for your buck, since you get a blender, a food processor, and nice extras, like two 16-ounce single-serve cups that are also great for making small-batch nut butters. The Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender boasts 2 horsepower, or approximately 1,500 watts, and it has four mixing speeds, plus a pulse function. The large-capacity blender holds up to 72 ounces, and has a tapered bottom for maximum blending efficiency, and the food processor bowl holds up to 64 ounces and comes with a wide, flat base for spreading out nuts. The pulverizing stainless steel blades are removable according to Amazon reviewers, and they're dishwasher safe to boot. The only downside to this option is it doesn't come with a tamper tool, but you can buy one separately. A helpful review: “I love my Ninjas! This is my third one. I use this with 80% of my meals and desserts. From smoothies to cakes and soups it even makes nut butters with ease. [...]”

4. A Budget-Friendly Food Processor With A Cult Following Hamilton Beach 70730 Food Processor $45 | Amazon See on Amazon Backed by more than 7,000 reviews, this pick is perfect if you want is an affordable food processor for a range of tasks, including making the occasional nut butter. With an 80-ounce capacity, this appliance is the largest on this list, allowing for making bulk batches. It features 450 watts (approximately 0.6 horsepower), so it may not have the most powerful motor, but it can still take on nuts, with one reviewer noting, "I made peanut butter in 5 minutes." This budget-friendly machine comes with two speeds and a pulse function, and has a wide and flat base for blending nuts into creamy butter. Its stainless-steel blades are removable and dishwasher safe, so cleanup promises to be super manageable. It doesn't come with a tamper, but it does have a nifty bowl scraper. A helpful review: “Made organic almond butter (16 oz. bag of organic) in less than 10 minutes on fastest blade speed. A little thick, so I added 1 teaspoon of organic coconut oil and consistency was perfect! Nice flavor, too. Very happy with [the] item. [...]”