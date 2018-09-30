Sleeping on your side comes with tons of benefits, but if your body isn't fully supported, it can come with its fair share of inconveniences, too. The best body pillows for side sleepers ensure that you're sleeping on your side the right way. (That means avoiding the all-too-common stiff back and sensitive knees come morning.)

No matter what kind of side-sleeper pillow you're shopping for, you're going to want to find something that conforms to the natural curvature of your spine. That's going to keep your vertebrae supported throughout the night, which eases the pressure on common points of strain like the hips, pelvis, and neck.

Quality body pillows do exactly that and more. They'll hug your back and neck so you're getting the support and stability you need in a side position. Some people (specifically those with knee problems) also want some kind of cushioning between their legs — and bonus points if the pillow can prevent pressure on your ear and stop you from waking up to pins and needles all throughout your entire arm.

These top-rated body pillows are extremely popular for a reason: they keep side-sleepers supported and and pain-free in all the areas that typically cause discomfort. (They're also a solid investment for pregnant people or those suffering with sleep apnea.)

This Best Overall Pick Is Everything You'll Want In A Body Pillow QUEEN ROSE Full Body Pillow $53 Amazon Since it's hypoallergenic, contoured, affordable, and offers full-body support, this best overall pick has thousands of reviews to back it up. Buy Now Pros: Thanks to its U-shaped design and contoured curves, the QUEEN ROSE body pillow supports everything. It offers optimal cushioning for your head, neck, arm, spine, and knees thanks to its hypoallergenic filling that holds its shape without condensing. It even has a washable zipper cover that you can get in soft velour or 100 percent cotton, and at less than $55, it's one of your most affordable full-body options. According to reviewers, it provides "the most comfortable sleep [they've] ever gotten" for both existing side-sleepers and those who are trying to train themselves. Since it's symmetrical, you can also switch sides during the night with no problem. Cons: It takes up a lot of the bed, so if you're sleeping in a full with a partner, this probably isn't the best option. Available Colors: White and blue/pink in cotton; gray and blue/gray in valuer

Support Your Neck, Head, And Arm For Just $29 DMI Side Sleeper Pillow $29 Amazon This upper-body support pillow is budget-friendly and space-savvy — plus it has a built-in ear pocket for the side sleeper. Buy Now Pros: For those with minimal sleeping room, or for those who don't like to feel smothered, the DMI pillow offers side-support without taking up your whole bed — and without the hefty price tag. For just $29, you get head, neck, and arm support in the form of a J-shaped pillow stuffed with hypoallergenic polyester filling. The cover is also hypoallergenic since it's made from a cooling and washable cotton blend. It even has a convenient ear pocket, so you don't have to worry about pain or pressure there. Cons: Yes, you are paying less, but you are also getting less. Since this is smaller, it won't support your lower back or knees. Available Colors: White

If You Change Positions Often, This One Is The Most Versatile PharMeDoc C-Shaped Body Pillow $48 Amazon If you're a side-sleeper among other positions, this PharMeDoc pillow has a C-shaped design and shorter arms, so you can move around much more easily. Buy Now Pros: Most full-body pillows are U-shaped, but since the PharMeDoc pillow is shaped more like a C, it's a lot more versatile when it comes to changing positions. Yes, it'll cushion your head, back, neck, arm, and knees while you're on your side, but its shorter, flexible arms can also be used to prop yourself up in bed or comfortably lie on your back. The jersey cotton cover is super soft, washable, and strengthened with double-stitched seams, and the polyfill blend is designed to shift with you as you move. Even though it's marketed as a pregnancy pillow, reviewers are saying things like, "I never sleep without it now... Pregnant or not, I think everyone should own this pillow." Cons: Despite the reinforced seams and over-stuffed interior, some reviewers have experienced ripping and flattening after a few months. Available Colors: Gray, fuchsia, royal blue