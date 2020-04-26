If you're tackling the lingering odors and other issues caused by excess moisture in your home, the best dehumidifiers for closets help tackle humidity-related issues while being super easy to maintain. Some could even be taken to other small areas of your home like a pantry or laundry room.

When you're looking for the best portable dehumidifier or a small dehumidifier for a bedroom, consider the following:

Ease Of Use

For a dehumidifier you'll actually use, make sure it's easy to operate. Think about how often you want to empty water tanks or refresh the container. Also consider if you have an outlet in easy access or if you'd prefer something that isn't electrically powered.

Square Footage

To buy the best dehumidifier for your closet, keep the square footage of that space in mind. For a walk-in up to 150 square feet is size, you will want a stronger dehumidifier or a few less powerful units. But for smaller closets, a more compact one will do the job.

No matter your needs, scroll on for small dehumidifiers that will get the mustiness out for your closets and other small spaces.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best Electric Dehumidifier For Closets Pro Breeze Electric Mini Dehumidifier $47 | Amazon See On Amazon This compact and lightweight dehumidifier effectively reduces humidity in rooms up to 150 square feet, making it perfect for larger closets and small rooms. Plug this electric dehumidifier in, and it operates efficiently with low energy consumption while still removing up to 9 ounces of water a day. A helpful indicator light lets you know when the 18-ounce water tank is full, and the unit will automatically shut off until the tank is emptied. Because it uses a thermoelectric system, this small dehumidifier operates quietly, so it can be used in small bedrooms or offices without causing a stir. But note: For the best performance, this unit should only be used in temperatures ranging from 59 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit and never below 41 degrees. Helpful review: “We needed a small dehumidifier to keep a small walk-in closet that has no windows free of excess humidity that seems to build up when the door is kept closed. This dehumidifier is very small, sits on the floor, taking up almost no space, and the water reservoir fills up in 3 to 4 days. The front removable water container is much more convenient than the rear containers in some competitive models, and the cost is very competitive, and lower [than] most others. The unit is so quiet that you almost have to put your hand over the exhaust vanes to verify that it is really running.”

2. A Reusable Mini Dehumidifier Eva Dry Wireless Mini Dehumidifier $15 See On Amazon For smaller closets that don’t have electrical outlets (or if you just don't want to bother with a unit that requires being plugged in all the time), this wireless dehumidifier is worth a look. Capable of covering an area of 333 cubic feet (or about 48 square feet), this portable dehumidifier works for 20 to 30 days on a single charge and uses silica to remove up to 6 ounces of excess moisture from the air. When the unit has reached its capacity, the silica beads will turn from orange to green. To recharge the silica, simply plug it into any electrical outlet. This portable dehumidifier is equipped with a hanger making it super versatile, and it’s nontoxic and fragrance-free. Helpful review “I've been using it for about 3 months and it works great! My house normally rests at around 70% humidity in the summer, this drops my closet to around 40% humidity.”

3. A Fragrance-Free Single-Use Dehumidifier In A No-Spill Container airBOSS Closet Dehumidifier (6-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon This closet dehumidifier uses fragrance-free drying crystals to absorb moisture from the air, no electricity needed. To use it, just remove the seal and place the container anywhere you need to reduce humidity levels. When the cup is full, dump out the water and discard the cup. Each cup has an approximate absorption capacity of 15 ounces of water, and while no square footage is listed, customers report these working everywhere from pantries to bathrooms to, yes, closets of various sizes. You can also get them in packs of one or three, though the six-pack is by far the best deal. Helpful review: "I haven't had these for very long, but I'm already so impressed with them. I got the case of 6 dehumidifiers and have put them in various closets and bathrooms around my house. I probably need to get a few more, but I wanted to try these out first to see how they worked for me. They are fantastic. I'm so happy with this purchase."