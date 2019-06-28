Whether you’re dealing with pet messes, period blood, sweaty nights, or sex stains, knowing what the best color bed sheets to hide stains are can come in handy — especially if you want your sheets to last for years to come.

But before you start shopping, it's important to know which colors are best for which stains. Because it’s so dark, many people find black to be an ideal shade for hiding blood stains, like those seemingly unavoidable period stains that tend to plague all of us who menstruate. And multiple sources report that very dark colors, like navy blue, should hide any sweat stains you may be dealing with. Since urine naturally has some yellow pigments, dark brown sheets may be up to the task of hiding pesky bedwetting stains; and because normal, healthy semen and vaginal fluids tend to be clear or white, light, neutral-colored sheets (like white or cream) can be great for hiding sex stains.

You should also think about quality and ease of care when you're buying bed sheets. Whether you plan to use your sheets only for specific times of the month or every single day of the year, you’ll want to find quality bed sheets that are comfortable, long-lasting, and easy to clean. Cotton tends to be a popular fabric for bed sheets due to its softness, breathability, and durability. Egyptian cotton is ideal if you’re looking for luxury, while a cotton-polyester blend is a solid choice if you’re more interested in affordability, easy care, and durability. Microfiber sheets are a budget-friendly option, but the material is not as breathable as cotton — so keep that in mind if you tend to heat up at night. Bamboo is also a breathable choice, and typically more eco-friendly. It’s also not a bad idea to focus on fade-resistant and/or stain-resistant sheets.

Take a look at the best bed sheets to hide stains below. Whether you're on a budget or looking to splurge, all of the selections below are highly rated by Amazon shoppers.

1. The Best Sheets For Hiding Blood Stains Mellanni Brushed Microfiber Bed Sheet Set, Queen $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Black might not be the most chipper color for bed sheets, but you won’t find a better color for hiding blood stains, and this Mellanni Brushed Microfiber Bed Sheet Set in black is a solid pick for several reasons. With a 4.4-star rating and over 54,000 reviews on Amazon, these microfiber sheets have something of a cult following. They're composed of extremely fine fibers of polyester, which means they're long-lasting and soft, and reportedly will resist pilling more than traditional polyester fabric does. What fans are saying: “I bought a king size set in 2015 and they still fit and feel as good as when I first got them.” Available Sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King, Split King

3. The Best Bed Sheets For Hiding Urine Stains Zen Bamboo Luxury Bed Sheets, Queen $31 | Amazon See on Amazon It's no wonder Zen Bamboo Luxury Bed Sheets have earned a 4.2-star rating and thousands of reviews on Amazon. These sheets are fade-resistant, stain-resistant, and hypoallergenic, not to mention a cinch to clean. Since these sheets are made of a bamboo blend, they're also a breathable and eco-friendly choice. And while brown may not be the flashiest color, its natural hue tends to evoke a sense of warmth, comfort, and security, according to VeryWell Health. Most importantly, whether your kiddo or your pet is to blame, it’s also a solid shade for hiding pee stains. What fans are saying: “... This is the first pair of bamboo sheets that I have ever owned. I absolutely LOVE them! ... They seemed to hold up very well though the washing and drying process, which is a great thing for me because I wash my sheets once a week. They are wrinkle-free, and super super soft! I would buy these over and over again!" Available sizes: Twin, Full, Queen, King, California King

4. The Best Bed Sheets For Hiding Sex Stains AmazonBasics Microfiber Sheet Set, Queen $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Sheets that are in the cream or white family are going to do a decent job of hiding most sex stains — and you would be hard pressed to find a better-priced sheet set, or a more beloved one, than the AmazonBasics Microfiber Sheet Set. Amazon reviewers seem to love these sheets, giving them 4.2 stars and over 19,000 reviews! And since VeryWell health reports that the color white is thought to promote peacefulness, cream can be a great choice for bedding regardless. Additionally, these sheets are 100 percent polyester and microfiber, machine washable and dryable, and OEKO-TEX certified — which means these sheets passed an independent certification system that ensures textiles meet high safety and environmental standards. What fans are saying: “I am extremely picky about sheets. I have plenty of microfiber sheets and they are all different. Some too thick, some too slippery, etc. These are absolutely perfect. Thin but not too thin, stain-resistant, cool, durable. I’m getting some for all the beds in the house.” Available sizes: Twin, Twin XL, Full, Queen, King, California King