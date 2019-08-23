There's nothing more annoying than vacuuming a room and continually tripping over the cord or having to constantly switch outlets. If you're vacuuming tile, you might have the added frustration of going back over everything with a mop or a rag if you're using a vacuum that was designed for carpet. That's why having the best cordless vacuum for tile floors is so amazing. But what should you look for?

The biggest distinction between a regular vacuum and one that's good for tile is typically the attachments. A regular vacuum can have a hard time sucking things up from tile, so often it only gets half the dust. On top of that, some attachments just swirl dirt around when used on tile. When selecting vacuums for this list, I made sure they all have special attachments (typically a dusting brush) that work well on tile.

Another thing to consider is the battery life. Although this isn't unique to tile floors, it's something to consider before making a purchase. There's no point in having a cordless vacuum if you can't use it for more than a few minutes without it puttering out. Keep in mind, however, that even some of the best ones won't last more than 20 minutes on a single charge, so know that before you decide to buy. Often, cordless styles are better for spills and daily maintenance than deep, heavy cleaning over large areas.

Beyond those two points, I also considered things like suction power, weight, and maneuverability. Take a look at my final picks below of the best cordless vacuums for tile floors.

1. The Best Overall Tineco A10 Hero Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner $170 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: With nearly 3,000 reviews, this popular choice is one of the best stick vacuums for tile floors on Amazon. It's super lightweight, weighing just 2.87 pounds, with strong suction power that doesn't leave a bunch of dust scattered around, according to fans. It features a two-in-one dusting brush that's specifically designed for hard surfaces, along with a mini power brush for upholstery and a crevice tool. Reviewers say it does a good job even on lower settings (Hint: Using the lower settings translates to a longer battery life). The brand says the battery lasts from 15 to 25 minutes at a time, but most reviewers found it be on the shorter end of this range. On top of all this, it's reasonably affordable to boot. What fans say: "I have a 3000 sf house with hardwood, grouted ceramic tile, and a few low-pile wool rugs. 2 young kids, but no pets. On its lowest setting, this vacuum really gets the job done! It does a great job of dusting my hard floors and picking up small debris from my rugs. If I don’t mess around, I can vacuum my whole house just before the battery dies, which is about 30 minutes. I’ve used the max button just to test it out, but haven’t found that I really need it - it will drain the battery quicker."

2. The Best Wet Vacuum Tineco iFloor Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner $200 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This wet vacuum for tile floors takes hard surface cleanup one step further by allowing you to simultaneously vacuum and mop, cutting down on housekeeping time and making your floors shine. Built with dual water tanks and a sleek, cordless design, it's heavier than my previous pick, at 6.5 pounds. But it has a strong, self-cleaning brush and reviewers report that the battery life ranges from 20 to 30 minutes. What fans say: "My house is about 1800 sq ft and most of it is tile. I have tried numerous things to clean the floor with little success [...] After first use, I was happy to find that I could walk across the floor barefoot and not pick up any crumbs on the soles of my feet! It did a great job of suctioning all the little bits of stuff left over from sweeping, especially around the baseboards. The spot feature worked well on a coffee stain I found in the dining room.It is quiet, takes up little space and comes with a great base for storage and charging."

3. The Best For Pet Hair ONSON Stick Cordless Vacuum Cleaner $120 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Built with robust 150-watt suction ability and a handful of special attachments, this is one of the best vacuums for pet hair on tile floors. It comes with a special two-in-one dusting brush that's perfect for lifting dog and cat hair from hard surfaces, as well as a sweeping brush and a crevice tool. Weighing less than 5 pounds, this popular pick has more than 2,000 reviews, many of which specifically mention its ability to tackle pet hair well. The brand notes that it has a battery life of 20 minutes when used in "max" mode and 40 minutes when used in "standard" mode. Reasonably priced, this vacuum can also be converted into a handheld to tackle stairs. What fans say: "The vacuum doesn't blow the mass amounts of dog hair around on the non-carpeted surfaces, just sucks it right up! It is also quiet, I was able to talk on the phone and the person I was speaking to didn't know I was vacuuming nor did it drown out the music and ruin my children's dance party. Suction is strong on both low and high [...] You won't regret this purchase!"