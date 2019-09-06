With all the cruelty-free makeup products available today, there couldn't be a better time to switch to a kinder beauty routine. And whether you’re hoping to hide blemishes or cover dark circles, the best cruelty-free concealers can help you get started. Below, I’ve rounded up picks for a variety of skin tones, concealing needs, and budgets.

When it comes to cruelty-free logos, Leaping Bunny is the only internationally recognized cruelty-free certification that requires a supplier monitoring system to be implemented throughout a brand’s supply chain, making it the most respected and trusted certification for cruelty-free cosmetics worldwide. But PETA's Beauty Without Bunnies database is a great resource as well.

And if you’re shopping for cruelty-free concealers, then you might be interested in vegan formulas as well. That’s why I’ve included two concealers that boast 100 percent vegan ingredients. There are also ingredients in each product that are designed to target problem areas, from green coffee and chamomile extract for dark undereye circles to vitamin E for moisture to tea tree oil for oily, acne-prone skin.

All the products below should cover a variety of concealing concerns, but I’ve scoured reviews to list the best concealers for specific skin issues. Whatever you’re hoping to conceal, brighten, or highlight, there’s a pick to suit your needs.

Take a look at the best cruelty-free concealers below. All of them are highly rated on Amazon.

2. The Best Concealer For Dark Circles 100% PURE Fruit Pigmented Long Last Compact Concealer (0.11 Oz.) $27 | Amazon See on Amazon This fruit-pigmented formula by 100% Pure is vegan and gluten-free, and it’s enriched with soothing chamomile, energizing green coffee, and antioxidant-rich tocopherol — a form of vitamin E that’s infused into many skin-care and makeup products for moisture. It’s also oil-, water-, sweat-, and cake-resistant, and it promises to be long-lasting. This compact concealer is certified cruelty-free by Leaping Bunny and PETA, and comes in six different shades. It also boasts a full-coverage, satin finish. What fans are saying: “I love this concealer so much! It is a touch expensive, but well worth the cost. Unlike most concealers/mineral foundations it plumps up the skin and doesn't exaggerate lines around the eyes. Not only that, but it is long lasting and gives you a flawless complexion as long as you set it with powder. What makes this the perfect concealer is it's natural ingredients."

3. The Best Concealer For Sensitive Skin Tarte Amazonian Clay Waterproof 12-Hour Concealer $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This full-coverage, waterproof, and long-wearing concealer by Tarte is dermatologist-tested, hypoallergenic, oil-free, talc-free, and fragrance-free, making it great for sensitive skin. In addition to being certified cruelty-free by PETA, this pick is enriched with soothing Amazonian clay, and it's packed with skin-nourishing antioxidants, like moisturizing vitamin E. It also contains hyaluronic acid to help moisturize and firm skin. This concealer option is offered in 10 different shades, including light and light-medium honey. What fans are saying: "I have used this product for few years now and I love it! I use it for my under eye area and it gives me just enough coverage that I need for my dark circles (which are usually pretty dark). I do not leave the house without it on! As long as the under eye area is moisturized [...]and not dry and dehydrated, it looks dewey and fresh! I love it!"