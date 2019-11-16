The 4 Best Dog Cave Beds

For dogs who suffer from anxiety, love to burrow under blankets, or simply need their own space, the best dog cave beds will be a welcome addition to your home. And with options to suit breeds of all sizes, from Chihuahuas to pit bulls, there’s a dog cave bed with your pet’s name on it. But there are few things to consider before adding one to your shopping cart.

To start, there are two main designs for dog cave beds: supported and non-supported entries. A cave bed with a supported entry is arched with metal or plastic pieces that keep the entrance open; these look like tents, providing your pet with their own cushy haven. Non-supported entries have no structural pieces, so their entrances can collapse; these look a lot like standard dog beds with blankets attached. Some of the picks below are designed with a removable supported entrance to allow the entry to collapse. If your dog likes to burrow, a bed with a non-supported entry (or the option for it) is the way to go.

All of the beds below come in multiple sizes to accommodate breeds ranging from dachshunds to golden retrievers. Whichever type of bed you choose, it's best to measure your dog’s length from head to tail before you make a purchase to be sure they can fit (even if only curled up).

The dog beds below all have easy to clean covers along with pads that are machine-washable or can be thrown whole into the washer. They're also stuffed with some variant of poly-foam padding and covered with soft materials, like sherpa, corduroy, and faux suede, making the perfect nesting situation for your pup.

With all that in mind, take a look at the best dog cave beds on Amazon.

1. The Best Dog Cave Bed For Small Dogs And Cats Best Pet Supplies Pet Tent $23 | Amazon See on Amazon This arched, plush pet tent is recommended for small dog breeds and cats, too. The tent is machine-washable on a delicate cycle, and Amazon shoppers give it 4.5 stars and over 2,400 reviews. This pick is stuffed with a poly-foam lining, and it includes a pillow for added comfort, but depending on your selection, the materials vary from linen to faux suede to corduroy to fleece. It's understated enough not to clash with your home decor, and it comes in eight colors and patterns, including brown linen, beige corduroy, and a faux suede gray with a lattice design. Available sizes: 16 inches by 16 inches by 14 inches; 18 inches by 18 inches by 16 inches; and 19 inches by 19 inches by 19 inches. What fans are saying: “Bought this because my little dogs wanted some alone time from the big dogs and they don't like crates. After one day and we can't get them out of bed! One 5-pound and one 15-pound share the bed space comfortably. This bed is great for chilly nights and for those dogs who prefer to nap during play time. The bed has plush cushion and sturdy enough to keep its shape. Great buy!”

2. A Luxury Dog Cave Bed With Over 1,300 Reviews Snoozer Luxury Cozy Cave Pet Bed $100 | Amazon See on Amazon The Snoozer Luxury Cave Pet Bed boasts a 4.6-star rating and over 1,300 reviews, and it's not difficult to see why. It has a poly-cotton exterior and a sherpa interior, but it's available with a microsuede exterior as well. The padding is made of cedar/poly filling, and the cover is machine-washable. Plus, it comes in 34 different colors and patterns, including pink, camouflage, and black. Available sizes: small (25-inch diameter), medium (35-inch diameter), and large (45-inch diameter) What fans are saying: “Miracle!! My dog that struggles with intense anxiety issues LOVES this bed. What a great find! The x-large size is enormous — great value. [...] He burrows in there and is happy as a clam! It's big enough for me to climb in — trust me, I know this from personal experience. Such a great find! If you have a dog that suffers with anxiety, or loves to burrow, you must purchase this!!”

3. The Best Dog Cave Bed For Burrowing Furhaven Pet Dog Bed $22 | Amazon See on Amazon This covered dog bed has a soft hood for snuggling or burrowing; and while the hood can be used like a blanket, simply inserting the included tubing turns the soft shell into an arched cave bed. With orthopedic support thanks to its egg-crate foam, it's extra easy on the joints and provides great air circulation. This pick has a faux lambswool (aka sherpa) sleeping surface and micro-velvet fabric exterior for maximum coziness. While reviews seem to be mixed when it comes to using this pick for large dogs, this 44-inch bed claims to work well for dogs weighing up to 95 pounds, with options for dogs weighing 20 pounds, 35 pounds, and 55 pounds as well. It's earned a four-star rating and over 1,500 reviews and comes in a number of colors, including espresso, sage, silver, and cream. What fans are saying: “My bully absolutely loves this bed. I didn’t think he’d figure out how to snuggle under the cover... but he did and never wants to come out. Super soft, well padded, and easy to wash. Overall, a wonderful bed, and great price. Extremely happy.”