In the vast world of bedding, goose and duck down comforters are superstars. They're known for being insulating but breathable, comfortable, and soft as the feathers they contain — but they're also triggers for allergy sufferers (not to mention, all those feathers can literally poke you). The best down-alternative comforters offer nearly all the same benefits you'd find in duck or goose down, but with none of the downsides — and, they typically cost much less money.

So, where to start? There are a few things to keep in mind before you make your purchase, because different fillings offer different benefits.

One important thing to consider when purchasing a down-alternative comforter is warmth — as in, how much of it do you need to get a good night's rest? Most down-alternative comforters are filled with natural materials like bamboo, silk, and even goose without the quills, or hypoallergenic synthetic polyester fibers that won't cause you to sneeze and cough all night long. The higher the number of fill power, the lighter and plusher your comforter will be.

Many down-alternative comforters are all-season comforters that can be used year round. But if your neck of the woods tends to stay hotter or colder than most places, it pays to search for an option that's especially heavy or lightweight to accommodate your specific needs.

This list of down-alternative comforters features a pick for everyone — from options for cold and hot sleepers to the very best one you can buy on a budget.

1 The Overall Best Down-Alternative Comforter Royal Hotel's Goose Down Alternative Comforter $85 Amazon See On Amazon This is the overall best down-alternative comforter because its price is fair (you'll spend between $65 and $85, depending on the mattress size you select) and the 750-fill power is warm, but lightweight enough to still qualify as a great all-season choice. Designed with a quality 300-thread-count cotton shell, it's described as “medium warmth," and a with all of the comforters on this list, it's an ideal hypoallergenic choice for anyone who suffers from allergies. It has a boxed design to prevent the filling from shifting, as well as a 1-inch side gusset that helps trap heat. Reviewers say this comforter is durable, easy to clean in the washing machine, heavy but still breathable, and not at all hot. If you’re searching for a top-notch fluffy goose down-alternative comforter that'll keep you comfortable all year round, this is the one. Sizes: twin/twin XL, queen, king

2 The Best Lightweight Comforter For Hot Sleepers Linenspa All Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter $40 Amazon See On Amazon This all-seasons down-alternative comforter has a light 300-fill power and a box-stitch design. You can secure it to your bed with its eight built-in corner and side loops, and thousands of reviewers (more than 7,000 in fact) rave about how soft and fluffy it is. Even though it's designed to keep you comfortable during any season, an overwhelming number of reviewers who hail from hot, humid places, like Miami, say it’s the perfect lightweight comforter for hot nights. It may keep you warm enough to feel snuggly, but it's not the type that takes the chill out of extremely cold nights. It comes in a ton of colors, too, including plain white, cloudy sky, grey/white stripes, navy/graphite, sand/mocha, and stone/charcoal. Sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, oversized queen, king, oversized king, California king

3 The Best Heavyweight Comforter For Cold Sleepers Beckham Hotel Collection Heavyweight Goose Down Alternative Comforter $43 Amazon See On Amazon Described as a true heavyweight “winter” comforter, this pick provides optimum insulation so that you feel warm and toasty throughout the night. It has a hypoallergenic polyfiber fill that’s perfect for anyone with allergies, plus box stitching to keep the fill in place. The manufacturer doesn't note the fill power, but it does have a near-perfect rating (with over 80 percent five-star reviews), with most customers raving about how warm and cozy it is. "Great for winter cold... I think you could use this thing outdoors. Very soft and bulky," said one. Another raved: "This duvet is the most wonderful comforter I've ever had. It is warm and fluffy... Highly recommended, especially if you live in a cool climate." Sizes: full/queen, king/California king