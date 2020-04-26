If you have oily hair, the wrong shampoo can actually make it greasier. Luckily, the right shampoo doesn’t have to be expensive. The best drugstore shampoos for oily hair utilize clarifying and oil-absorbing ingredients like apple cider vinegar, tea tree oil, salicylic acid, clays, and sulfates to help keep grease in check without stripping the hair of too many natural oils.

When selecting a shampoo for oily hair, it’s important to pay close attention to the ingredients list. Ingredients like cider vinegar, tea tree oil, and clay can balance a greasy scalp. Sulfates tend to get a bad rap because they can be irritating for some people, but if they don't bother you, they can work wonders in terms of getting rid of excess oil. Steer clear of very heavy, moisturizing shampoos, though, as they can weigh down your locks.

In addition to your daily shampoo, you may also want to consider adding a clarifying shampoo to your routine. These extra-powerful shampoos are specifically formulated to cut through product buildup and oil, leaving your hair squeaky clean. They should be used once a week at most to avoid drying out your hair.

Keep grease at bay with these four shampoos for oily hair. These picks are all drugstore finds, so they’re super friendly on the budget — $7 or less — and Amazon reviewers attested that they’re super effective, too.

1. An Inexpensive Shampoo With Oil-Absorbing Clay L'Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Clay Rebalancing Shampoo (12.6 Oz.) $4 | Amazon See On Amazon This shampoo from L’Oréal is like a miracle worker when it comes to oiliness. The shampoo is formulated with a grease-fighting blend of sodium laureth sulfate, salicylic acid, and three clays to wash away dirt and oil in order to purify the scalp and hair. Amazon reviewers indicated that this pick has helped them go longer between washes, a biggie if you deal with oily hair. And for $4 a bottle, it really doesn’t get much better than that. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "i just bought this shampoo because my roots get so oily and gross, even on days i wash my hair. usually i’ll go a few hours where my hair looks clean, but by the end of the night, it’s greasy. this shampoo is amazing and i can’t believe i didn’t know about it sooner."

3. A Shampoo With Apple Cider Vinegar To Remove Oil Aveeno Scalp Soothing Apple Cider Vinegar Blend Shampoo (12 Oz.) $7 | Amazon See On Amazon This Aveeno shampoo is clearly formulated with oily hair in mind. It contains apple cider vinegar, which removes excess oil and can help restore a healthy pH balance in your scalp while adding shine and volume to the hair. Oats are a beneficial ingredient, too, because they soothe and calm the hair, keeping it hydrated, but not greasy. Amazon reviewers mentioned that they’ve really noticed a difference in their hair after making the switch to this shampoo; they gave it a solid 4.4-star rating on the site, among 880 and growing reviews. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I have very oily hair and this is literally the first shampoo that helps. Smells great, you don't need a lot. I love it."