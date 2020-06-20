Reviews for the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer praise its state-of-the-art design and ultra fast drying time, among its many other impressive features, but that $400 price tag is enough to stop even the most devoted beauty obsessive in their tracks. The best Dyson hair dryer alternatives still have many of the Supersonic's most beloved features — like an easy-to-maneuver design, regulated air temperature, removable accessories, and speedy drying time — but cost a fraction of the price.

There's a reason Dyson products cost so much money — the technologies, research and development, and testing procedures that go into creating these top-quality innovations are unparalleled. So, it goes without saying that you're not going to be able to find an exact replica of the Supersonic at a lower price. That said, you can still find a great hair dryer that works similarly — like the four picks featured on the list ahead.

Whether you're looking to spend half the price of the Supersonic or less than $20, scroll on to shop the best hair dryers that work similarly to the Dyson Supersonic.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best Budget Alternative To The Dyson Supersonic Remington D3190 Damage Protection Hair Dryer $20 | Amazon See on Amazon When it comes to budget-friendly hair dryers, this one, from Remington, is hard to beat. Features include three heat settings, two speeds, and a cool shot button (the Dyson Supersonic has four heat settings and three speeds, so it's pretty comparable). This versatility gives users control over how much heat and power they apply to their hair. It also comes with two accessories (a concentrator and diffuser, while Dyson provides three). One of the Dyson Supersonic's key selling points is that it helps protect hair from damage, and this one does, too, with its "Advanced Coating" and "Micro-Conditioning" technologies. 1875 watts of power means hair dries fast, while ceramic, ionic, and tourmaline technologies help cut down on frizz. It's not exactly the Supersonic, but for less than $20, you can't do much better.

2. The Best Mid-Range Alternative Trezoro Professional Ionic Salon Hair Dryer $50 | Amazon See on Amazon The Trezoro Professional ionic hair dryer is actually lighter than the Supersonic (1.5 pounds to Dyson's 1.8), and, like the pricier option, also gets high marks from users for its fast drying time. It's also pleasantly quiet (according to tests, the Dyson isn't particularly low on noise), comes with two concentrator attachments, and has a powerful 2200-watt motor. Other benefits of this dryer include two speeds, three heat settings, and a cool shot button, as well as a long, 9-foot cord and easy-to-remove filter for cleaning. Multiple Amazon reviewers have commented that they prefer this blow dryer to the Dyson Supersonic. One wrote, "I bought this hairdryer to replace a Dyson that blew a fuse and can honestly say that this Trezoro hairdryer was lighter, easier to use plus did a better job overall with styling my hair versus the Dyson... and, no frizzing. The product colors are beautiful, attachments are easy to use and the cord stays out of the way. With over 40 years of hairdryer use, this is hands down the best product I've used to style my hair."

3. The Best Luxury Alternative T3 - Cura Hair Dryer $235 | Amazon See on Amazon You're probably familiar with T3's line of professional-quality hair tools. The award-winning T3 Cura hair dryer isn't exactly cheap, but it still costs about half the price of the Dyson Supersonic. If you're looking to invest in a top-of-the-line blow dryer but don't want to spend $400, this is your next best bet. Like with the Supersonic, the Cura dries hair incredibly fast, thanks to its wide design that allows for more air flow. The Cura also has three heat settings, two speeds, a cool shot button, and an ionic generator to reduce frizz and enhance shine. Additionally, it comes with two concentrator attachments, has a 9-foot cord, and is gorgeously designed with its white and rose gold color scheme. Amazon reviewers report that, compared to The Supersonic, this one is lighter, quieter, and easier to use, and prefer its cord. One person wrote, "It reduces frizz VERY impressively; I have very damaged hair, but it smoothed it out so gorgeously that I felt like I had new hair. I didn't even use frizz-reducing products! [...] I know that this dryer is expensive, but you get what you pay for. This is an excellent product that will allow you to grow your hair healthily, without burning those strands. I highly recommend it."