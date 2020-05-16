If you’re looking to reduce your environmental footprint, the best eco friendly water bottles are reusable so that you can ditch single-use plastic bottles for good. Eco friendly broadly means not environmentally harmful, so any reusable bottle that helps you cut down on waste will fit the bill. That said, some companies make an effort to lessen their own environmental impact during manufacturing, and some bottles are recyclable.

Stainless steel and glass bottles are both recyclable, which makes them great choices for reusable bottles. Glass doesn't absorb taste or odor and is frequently dishwasher-safe. However, it can crack or shatter if dropped, so make sure any glass bottles you buy have a protective silicone or neoprene sleeve. Stainless steel bottles can be far more durable and are good at keeping cold drinks cold, especially if you opt for a vacuum-insulated bottle. Both glass and stainless steel are BPA-free.

Ready to kick single-use bottles to the curb? These four eco-friendly water bottles are favorites on Amazon since they can be refilled again and again, making them a much better choice for the environment. One of them can even infuse fruit into your water — can a single-use bottle do that?

1. A Favorite Insulated Water Bottle From A Carbon-Neutral Brand Klean Kanteen Wide Mouth Double Wall Insulated Water Bottle $29 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 4,400 reviews on Amazon and a 4.4-star rating overall, reviewers love the fact that this Klean Kanteen water bottle is made from a highly durable, food-grade stainless steel. The water bottle also has superior insulating properties thanks to its double walled, vacuum-insulated design. In fact, the 64-ounce size can keep drinks hot up to 30 hours and iced up to 100 hours, which is pretty dang impressive if you ask me. The water bottle features a polypropylene loop cap (with a stainless steel bottom) and a wide mouth opening that’s super easy to drink from. The water bottle is free of BPAs, phthalates, lead, and other toxins. In addition to making a great product, Klean Kanteen is also known for the fact that they are 100% carbon neutral in their manufacturing and delivery of products worldwide. This water bottle comes in a range of colors, and five different sizes — 12, 16, 20, 40, and 64 ounces. Be sure to hand wash this bottle. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Buy it, you will love it. I carry this canteen with me on all of my trips. I save hundreds of dollars a year by filling my canteen at water fountains as I pass them. This saves money and the environment."

2. A Recyclable Glass Water Bottle With A Silicone Sleeve Origin Narrow Mouth Glass Water Bottle With Protective Silicone Sleeve $25 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’re looking to make the switch to a glass water bottle, this one from Origin is the one you want. The water bottle is made from a strong borosilicate glass and features a grippy, food-grade silicone sleeve that provides protection from tips and drops. The bamboo lid has a silicone ring so it’s leak-proof. The water bottle is BPA-, BPS-, PVC-, lead-, and cadmium-free, and it's fully recyclable. The water bottle is top-rack dishwasher safe with the sleeve on or off. Just be sure to hand wash the bamboo lid. The bottle is available in three sizes — 14, 22, or 32 ounces — and you can select from a variety of sleeve colors, too. Origin makes no claims regarding their carbon footprint, but they do donate 2% of their revenue to non-profit water well drilling in rural Ghana to address the needs of those living in extreme poverty. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Obsessed with this water bottle. Wanted to start using something that was more eco-friendly. Purchased the 32oz and it was the perfect size to fit into my cup holder in my car. [...] Will be purchasing another very soon! Also, the company reached out to make sure I was satisfied which was a nice touch!"

3. A Stainless Steel Water Bottle From A Company That Plants Trees Tree Tribe Stainless Steel Water Bottle $28 | Amazon See On Amazon This water bottle from Tree Tribe is certainly a good one (it's made from a super durable stainless steel), but equally as impressive is the company’s dedication to its cause. With every purchase, Tree Tribe plants a tree, and thus far, it has helped to plant more than 400,000 of them across the world. The water bottle features a double walled, vacuum-insulated design that keeps water cold for an entire day. The bottle will also keep hot liquids hot for 6-plus hours. The water bottle is lead- and BPA-free, and has a silicone gasket to prevent leakage. Rinse with soap and water to clean. The bottle comes in three sizes — 12, 20, or 34 ounces. Choose from a couple of colors and fun, nature-inspired designs. Best of all, this bottle has a lifetime warranty — which means Tree Tribe will send you a new bottle if yours breaks at any time. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Can't recommend this bottle enough. Unlike other reusable bottles, Tree Tribe has zero plastic components and I personally love their design and logo. It's leak proof, keeps drinks hot and cold for hours on end regardless of outside temperature. Liked it so much I got another smaller version!"