Anyone who's ever tried wearing false eyelashes with glasses knows that the wrong pair can lead to the lashes batting up against your lenses — and that is one combination that definitely doesn't work. However, that doesn't mean that you have give up on wearing glamorous falsies altogether. The best false eyelashes for glasses have the right shape to still work with your spectacles, so you get the best of both worlds — look-at-me lashes and clear vision.

The most important thing is that you find short falsies that aren't long enough to come in contact with your glasses, or dramatically curled ones that point upward instead of outward, so that they're also less likely to hit your lenses. Another approach is to opt for individual false lashes, or "singles," since you can add longer lashes to the corner edge of your eye, where the lashes tend to point outward. Singles are great at adding natural-looking volume where you need it. That being said, applying individual lashes requires both time and skill, so if you're new to falsies, you might want to steer clear of singles until you get more accustomed to the rather tedious application process.

With that in mind, it's time to find the best eyelashes for you. All of the products below come highly rated on Amazon and have glasses-wearers raving.

1. The Best False Eyelashes For Everyday Eylure Accents False Lashes, Style No. 003 (1 Pair) $4 | Amazon See on Amazon Eylure Accents False Lashes are the perfect way to add subtle fullness and natural length to your everyday look with glasses. Allure's Executive Beauty Editor, Jessica Chia, told the magazine, "These are great because they're half-length, so you don't have to trim them!" What's more, they're easy to apply so even beginners can feel confident putting them on, and the included lash glue is non-irritating to prevent any itching or puffiness. Fans say: "They are so thin, lightweight and easy to apply. They look very natural and are affordable. I don’t have problems putting them on or taking them off. I don’t even have to trim them."

2. The Best False Eyelashes With Curl ARDELL Multipack Demi Wispies (5 Pairs) $11 | Amazon See on Amazon If you want big, voluminous false lashes while wearing glasses, you need ones with a good amount of upward curl to prevent lens batting— like these Demi Wispies from ARDELL. ARDELL is one of the most well-known brands in faux lashes and these demi wispies offer the perfect amount of flutter, feathering and curl. They feature a flared lash style, meaning they're shorter at the inner corner and longer at the outer corner, making them perfect for glasses wearers. And thanks to their Invisiband technology, the lash band is really unnoticeable. Fans say: "Love these eyelashes because they give you the right amount of fill in and curl. Blends well into your own lashes without looking too harsh or overly dramatic. It creates a beautiful elegant look to your eyes and makeup application."

3. The Best Short, Thick False Eyelashes Scala 3D False Eyelashes (5 pairs) $8 | Amazon See on Amazon For short lashes that still add some luscious thickness, you can't go wrong with these Scala 3-D False Eyelashes. They make eyes pop but won't brush against your lenses thanks to their shorter length. They've racked up quite a few rave reviews from glasses wearers on Amazon. Plus, they're a welcomingly affordable choice since you get five pairs for less than $10. Fans say: "I used to have eyelash extensions but became allergic to the glue. I started wearing falsies but they were always too long for my glasses. I love these because they are a manageable length but dense enough to show through glasses."