While most flat irons today try to stand out with confusing claims about new features, advanced plate materials, and better, smarter technology, sometimes all you want to know is which one is going to make your hair look shiny, vibrant, and healthy. With that said, the best flat irons for smooth, shiny hair will depend on your hair type.

For example — though anyone with thin, fine hair will have success with most irons, it's essential to invest in a tool with accurate temperature control and ceramic plates in order to prevent damage. If, on the other hand, you have thick, course, or curly hair, an iron that heats up and transfers heat to your hair faster — like one made of titanium — will allow you to straighten your hair quicker, which leads to less static, damage, and frizz. Another type of tool that's great for smooth, shiny hair is a steam iron, which adds additional moisture to the hair, giving it a softer, healthier appearance.

In general, any iron that's made of quality materials and has ionic technology — which keeps frizz and damage to a minimum — will make your hair look smooth and shiny when you straighten it. Still don't know which one to buy? Check out the list below, which includes five highly-rated options that will not only straighten your hair, but add the shine and softness you're after, too.

1 This Super Cool Vapor Iron That Infuses Oil (Or The Product Of Your Choice) Into Your Hair As You Straighten Amazon Agave Healing Oil Vapor Iron $149 AmazonBuy Now Get all the moisturizing benefits of a steam iron with the Agave Healing Oil Vapor Iron. Included with every order is a bottle of the brand's signature Vapor Infusion treatment, which hydrates hair, smooths out frizz, adds shine, and protects from damage. It also has NanoIonic iron plates that help seal in moisture, plus three heat settings for ultimate control. You can use this tool to create waves and curls, in addition to straightening, and it has an extra-long swivel cord for easy styling. As a cool bonus, you can add the oil or serum of your choice into the Vapor Infusion cartridge so that it's released into each strand as you straighten.

2 This Affordable, Easy-To-Use Flat Iron With All The Right Features — And A Perfect Amazon Rating Amazon Kipozi Pro Flat Iron $37 AmazonBuy Now This titanium flat iron uses a ceramic heater and far-infrared technology to emit negative ions into your hair, which in turn, adds moisture and increases shine. The Kipozi iron is also great at preventing damage that causes split-ends and fly-aways because it has an LCD digital temperature display (for heat control) and 1-inch, 3-D floating plates that never pull on your hair. It heats up to 380 degrees Fahrenheit, has auto shut-off after 90 minutes, and comes in three colors: matte black, rose pink, and gold. Astonishingly, it has a perfect five-star rating — never an easy feat on Amazon — and almost 2,000 rave reviews.

3 This Professional-Quality Flat Iron With Keratin-Infused Ceramic Plates Amazon LumaBella Keratin Dual Touch Hair Straightener $89 AmazonBuy Now The LumaBella Keratin Dual Touch Hair Straightener boasts keratin-infused ceramic plates that increase shine and softness as you straighten, making it a wonderful choice for anyone who's after smooth, healthy hair. It also has five heat settings (that range from 300 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit) and an embedded heat sensor that automatically adjusts the temperature if it detects your hair is being exposed to excessive heat. In general, this iron's 1-inch ceramic plates are great for consistent, even heating that's gentle enough for all hair types, and it has a near-perfect rating and comes in a pretty pink color. You can use it to create waves and curls, too.