If your hair is curly, the average hair tie can often result in tangling and breakage. The best hair ties for curly hair, on the other hand, are specifically designed to prevent snagging, damage, and creasing. That said, even some brands that are marketed towards type 3 and 4 hair won't do the trick — so in order to find the best fit for you, it'll ultimately come down to material and thickness.

First, make sure that your hair tie of choice doesn't have any kind of metal clasp or seam that could potentially snag on your strands. The band should be continuous, unless a fastener is specifically built into the design for adjusting purposes. Those with curly hair often find that thicker bands are less likely to get tangled — and more likely to stand up to thicker hair — so that's another thing to look out for.

While stretchy materials help create the right amount of tension, a traditional rubber band material will potentially cause breakage. Instead, look for materials like fabric and stretchy plastic, which offer enough traction to hold your hair back, but not enough to damage it. Scroll on for hair ties fit the bill — and they're designed to suit most curly hair types and levels of thickness.

1. The Overall Best Hair Ties For Curly Hair Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties (8-Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon For most people with curly hair, Kitsch's spiral hair ties will get the job done — without creasing, breakage, or discomfort. These are made from a stretchy, coiled plastic (like a traditional telephone cord). As a result, they evenly distribute the tension for a secure hold, but slip right out of your hair when it's time. Since they're transparent, they work with any hair color, and thanks to the waterproof material, they won't get soggy. One reviewer wrote: "I love this style of coiled hair tie. They hold my curly fine hair loosely (without doubling) or I can tighten it for a super secure fit. I use these to keep my hair on the top of my head when I sleep. These never get tangled or stuck in my 3C curls. [...] I love that when they get stretched out, all you have to do is put them in hot water and they resume their former shape."

2. The Best Option For Extra Thick Hair Burlybands (3-Pack) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon If your hair is curly and thick, Burlybands is likely the best option for you. This one has earned a 4.6-star overall rating with its seamless design and thick, non-damaging fabric. Reviewers wrote that these hair ties didn't break or stretch out, even during high-impact sports or when used with extremely thick hair. They're available in a wide selection of colors (including black, brown, light blonde, and gray), and even though they're secure, they stay comfortable when worn for long periods of time. One reviewer wrote: "So my thick curly hair was too much of a challenge for most brands. After having broken nearly an entire pack of 'for thick hair' hair bands in one sitting just trying to do a bun, I'd had enough, and stumbled across the Burley Bands. THEY WILL NOT BREAK. And they're super stretchy, enough so that I could loop it around 3 times."

3. The Best Hair Ties For Natural Hair BunzeeBands Adjustable Length Hairband $11 | Amazon See On Amazon The reviews section for BunzeeBands is filled with people who have type 3 and 4 curly hair, and upon reading their comments, you'll find phrases like "game changer," "best product ever," and "great for natural hair." Like your average hair tie that's great for curly hair, this one is made from soft, stretchy material and without metal clasps — but unlike competitors, it has a sliding bead clasp that allows you to create a ponytail, bun, or poof without having to wrap it around to further protect your hair. It also has built-in padding to reduce tension and protect hair against breakage, and it comes in a few different color options. One reviewer wrote: "Great product! Makes it very easy to get my thick, 4c hair into a puff. The bead allows me to adjust the tension with ease."