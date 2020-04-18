Even when worn for fashion, I find most headbands to be temperamental and uncomfortable. Throw sweat, movement, and friction into the mix, and it becomes that much harder to find one that holds your hair back and stays put. The best headbands for working out are few and far between — but that doesn't mean they're not out there; it just takes some extra research to find them.

First, you'll want to consider your workout. Do you prefer low-intensity activities like walking or gentle yoga? While you might not need special grippy material, you'll want one that is wide and soft to facilitate sweat absorption and comfort. If HIIT or running are more your speed, nonslip and sweat-wicking qualities are essential. Look for headbands made with quick-drying fabric blends, special silicone grips, and extra-wide designs. Especially if you sweat a lot, the wider the headband, the better; this ensures a larger surface area, which will keep more sweat out of your eyes. Thin headbands may still hold your hair back, but they won't do much in the way of sweat-absorption.

Regardless of your favorite fitness activity, these are the four best workout headbands on Amazon.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best Nonslip Headband TreadBands All Terrain Non-Slip Headband $18 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've found that most headbands end up at the back of your head (or on the floor) by the end of your workout, reviewers urge you to give TreadBands a try. Each one is made from 90% polyester and 10% spandex for a stretchy, comfortable, and moisture-wicking fabric — but the best part is the nonslip strip on the inside: It's made from a rubber-like material and has a geometric texture so it stays put even on bare skin or silky hair. The tie feature lets you customize the size to your head, and the dozens of color options allow you to choose between solid shades or eye-catching patterns. Last but not least, the whole thing is machine-washable. One reviewer wrote: "I am a lifetime TreadBands customer. The rubber grip or the tread makes it next to impossible for it to slip. I’ve worn this band and gone swimming, I’ve worn it hiking in the Arizona desert in the Maryland mountains and everywhere in between. I’ve worn it running races and sleeping on a bus to an away game with a team and it didn’t move. I’ve worn them standing up and laying upside down with no adjustment!"

2. The Best Headband For Sweat Temple Tape Headband $9 | Amazon See On Amazon When it comes to wicking away sweat from your face, the Temple Tape headband is considered by many the best of the best. Due to its three-fabric blend, it's extremely absorbent, so it's able to draw moisture away from your face and head — plus it dries eight times faster than cotton and won't lose its shape during a workout. The stretchy design means it fits a wide range of sizes, and the nine color options (plus a few multipack choices) mean just about anyone can match their workout wardrobe. No wonder this one has a 4.4-star rating and best-seller status. While the manufacturer doesn't specify if it is machine washable, multiple customers have done it without issues though some prefer to hand wash. One reviewer wrote: "I am the sweatiest person I've ever met. [...] I've tried various headbands and wraps but they either weren't effective or made me sweat more because they were so thick/hot. This is the best thing I've ever found! I finished a recent afternoon run dripping wet, but had NO sweat on my face."

3. The Best Knotted Headband — & The Most Fashionable BLOM Original Headband $15 | Amazon See On Amazon The genius of this headband lies in its versatility. At first glance, this headband looks like your average top-knot style — until you realize that the knot is fully adjustable, which results in the ability to wear it in over 14 different ways. Slide the knot to the back for a wide headband, fold it in thirds for a thinner style, or position the knot into an X-shape. Plus, the viscose fabric is cooling, comfortable, and durable enough for the washing machine. One reviewer wrote: "I've been searching for a headband that looks good and is functional mostly for my workouts. I thought I would just have to settle for sub-par. Much to my surprise this headband works in the gym, doesn't slip, it is absorbent, feels light, but it is also super cute and could be part of any outfit in or out of the gym. I'll get more colors soon!"