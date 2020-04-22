Dogs can be messy eaters, often excitedly knocking over their dishes as they scarf down food and water. To prevent unwanted messes, finding the best heavyweight dog bowl that'll stay in place is key. It'll ensure that your home will stay neat and clean throughout the day — but of course, there are things to consider while you look for one that you and your pup will love.

Heavy dog bowls are offered in a wide variety of bowl sizes, colors, and materials. Some materials to look out for include ceramic, marble, and stainless steel, because those options are usually denser than simple plastic or melamine bowls. On top of that, there are some dog bowls you can even add weigh to for more stability, and others that are equipped with rubber bases to prevent them from slipping around as your dog eats.

To help you find the best fit for your pet and home, I've compiled a list of some of the best heavy weight dog bowls found on Amazon. They're great for dogs of various breeds and sizes, and they come in attractive designs that are sure to suit your home's aesthetic. Plus, some of them are dishwasher-safe which makes it even easier to clean up after your pup. Go ahead and take a look as some of the sturdiest options, below.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best, All Things Considered Pet Weighter Bowl Large & Heavy Dog Food Bowl $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This nonslip, heavyweight dog bowl is made with removable sections, including a bowl and a base that lock together. You can control the heaviness by filling the base with sand or water so it stays in place as needed. The bowl itself isn't made with ceramic or steel, but it is constructed with high-quality, food-grade plastic. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe. There's no doubt that your fur baby is going to love everything about this feeder, including its elevated composition that will alleviate joint stress. This particular product is offered in various color combinations to choose from, such as hot pink and blue. It also comes in two different sizes (small and large). What fans write: "This is the only bowl my dog has not chewed up. She has destroyed every auto water bowl we have bought. She drags them out into the yard. This bowl was exactly what we needed. She can't move it at all. I filled with sand, then water. It's heavy and wonderful!" Available sizes: Small (4.2 cups), Large (8.4 cups)

2. A Stylish Option: This Heavy Bowl Made With Ceramic One for Pets The Kurve Raised Pet Bowl $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Crafted from ceramic, this heavy dog bowl is a stylish and functional option when it comes to stable feeding bowls for your pet. Aside from its considerable weight ranging from 1.6 to 3.2 pounds (small to large), it boasts rubber stoppers on the bottom that help keep the bowl in place even better. What's cool about this option is that it's both dishwasher-safe and microwavable. And like the first selection, it's elevated from the ground which makes it easy to eat and drink from. The bowl is even available in three colors — including white, red, and black — as well as three sizes. What fans write: "The curved bottom lets your pet get to all the food. Ceramic design is heavy enough to prevent your pet from sliding the bowl all over the floor. Easy to clean and no complaints from my pet at all." Available sizes: Small (1.6 cups), Medium (3.25 cups), Large (6 cups)