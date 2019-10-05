The Hydro Flask has given customers the ability to drink cool water anywhere — even in a hot car after a three-hour shopping trip. That said, the $40 price tag for the 32 ounce version can be a bit off-putting to some buyers. Luckily, the best Hydro Flask alternatives offer the same temperature-retention, travel-friendly design, and toxin-free materials for a better price.

The bottle's construction is essential as Hydro Flask both preserves the interior temperature and prevents sweating, but it's not the only water bottle to offer these features. Keep an eye out for bottles with dual-wall stainless steel vacuum insulation and a secure lid, as these keep water and other drinks at your preferred temperature for longer — without external sweating. It'll also prevent leaks and keep common toxins and byproducts (like BPA and phthalates) out of your drink.

Next, pinpoint your ideal size. Some health experts advise people to sip water constantly throughout the day; when it comes to maintaining the habit, a large-capacity water bottle is more convenient. That said, 40-ounce bottles are heavier, bulkier, and pricier, while a 14-ounce bottle requires regular refilling. Most buyers opt for something in between, like 24 ounces, though these alternatives come in different sizes to suit your lifestyle.

Last but not least, look at the lid. The options below are largely leak-resistant and temperature-preserving, but it's the mouthpiece that impacts your drinking experience. Screw-top lids are often the most leak-proof, while straws are easier to sip on-the-go, but may drip when turned upside-down. Some lids feature small handles for easier transporting. Many of the lids on these are conveniently dishwasher safe, but all of the bottles must be hand-washed.

For all the benefits of Hydro Flask without the hefty price tag, these are the four best options on the market:

1. The Overall Best Hydro Flask Alternative Takeya Originals Insulated Water Bottle, 24 Ounces $28 | Amazon See On Amazon The Takeya Originals insulated water bottle has been my hydration solution of choice for years, and according to the 3,000-plus reviews, others are just as thrilled. This bottle makes for an incredible Hydro Flask alternative due to its double-wall stainless steel interior, leak-proof easy-drink spout, and convenient built-in handle. It's also available in multiple sizes and colors, keeps your water cold for up to 24 hours, and won't sweat thanks to the powder-coated exterior. Since sizes start at just $14, it's a smart choice that's as reliable as it is affordable. Available colors: Black, graphite, navy, turquoise, pink, steel, white, red Available sizes: 14 ounces, 18 ounces, 24 ounces, 32 ounces, 40 ounces Reviewers say: "If you’re on the fence about purchasing a Takeya or a Hydroflask, don’t be anymore. The Takeya is the best option and a better bang for your buck. I purchased two 24 [ounce] ones in Graphite and Black for me and my girlfriend and we couldn’t be happier."

2. The Best Cheap Large-Capacity Water Bottle Bubba Trailblazer Vacuum-Insulated Water Bottle, 40 Ounces $15 | Amazon See On Amazon It's not easy to find a highly rated vacuum-insulated water bottle for under $20 — especially one that has a large capacity — but the Bubba Trailblazer delivers. This 40-ounce bottle boasts a 42-hour cold-temperature retention thanks to its stainless steel interior and leak-proof lid. It also has the option for a narrow spout or a wide one, depending on your drinking preferences, and it features a hinged handle that flips upwards for convenient traveling. If you're looking for a large capacity bottle at a shockingly low price, you likely won't find a better deal than this one. Available colors: Pink, purple, black, turquoise, steel, blue Available sizes: 32 ounces, 40 ounces Reviewers say: "This is the best water bottle I have had in a long time. I was skeptical because of the price, but I purchased anyway. All the other bottles of this type cost $40 or more .I drink water all day long and it has to be ice cold. Let me tell you, if you fill up the bottle with ice cubes, 24 hours later, those ice cubes are still there."

3. The Best Insulated Water Bottle With A Straw HYDRO CELL Stainless Steel Water Bottle, 24 Ounces $20 | Amazon See On Amazon One of Hydro Flask's main selling points is the fact that it works with multiple lids. The HYDRO CELL takes that one step further: It comes with two lids (a steel screw-top cap and a sports cap with a straw), all for a low price. This bottle offers four sizes, all of which feature a stainless-steel double-walled vacuum-insulated interior that keeps liquid hot or cold for hours. It also comes in a huge selection of eye-catching colors, some of which are even ombre. Available colors: Army green, black, black/white, fuchsia, mandarin orange, navy, neon green, red/orange, teal, teal/blue, white, white/pink Available sizes: 18 ounces, 24 ounces, 32 ounces, 40 ounces Reviewers say: "I was so happy it included the flip cap with straw. That was something you have to purchase separate with the Hydroflask. I am also impressed with the color selection Hydrocell offers. I have the ombré like pink color and it looks exactly as it does in the pictures!"