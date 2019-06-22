Lash-growth serums and lash-conditioning mascaras have become staples in many people beauty routine. And now, thanks to the best lash-growth mascaras, you can combine the nourishment and the accentuation into one easy step. That way, your daily makeup routine doesn't get any longer, but your lashes do.

Lash-growth mascaras aren't all that common, and the ones that do exist can be on the pricier side. That being said, it is possible to find the right ingredients for you at a price that fits into your budget — but it's important to know what to look for before you begin your search.

For starters, you'll want to purchase a mascara that contains conditioning serums and vitamins that promote growth — or, at the very least, choose one that won't damage follicles. A mascara that's free from common irritants and damaging ingredients will encourage eyelashes to grow longer and stronger on their own, rather than stunting the process.

Of course, it's also important to pinpoint exactly what you want in terms of look and wear. Since many lash-growth mascaras tend to offer additional benefits, you'll be able to customize the aesthetics by choosing a product that suits your needs. For instance, some double as primers, while others have properties that create and maintain volume.

Now that you have the basics, finding the best long-lash mascara to suit your needs should be a breeze. Here are the four best options, plus a bonus eyeliner that promotes growth as well.

1. The Best Lash-Growth Mascara, All Things Considered It Cosmetics Hello Lashes 5 in 1 Volumizing Mascara $32 | Amazon See On Amazon It Cosmetics Hello Lashes five-in-one has many of the amazing qualities that one should look for in a lash-growth mascara. The product not only adds volume, length, and color, but it also serves as a conditioning primer, serum, and curling product at the same time. In addition to making your lashes look their best, the mascara's rich formula (which is comprised of biotin, collagen, proteins, and jojoba) keeps them healthy, nourished, and conditioned both during and after wear. Reviewers say: "Wonderful mascara. I have tried several expensive brands in the past and just thought there was no hope for long lashes for myself. Now I am on my fourth tube since being introduced by a friend. Very worthy product."

2. The Best Budget-Friendly Pick Rimmel Lash Accelerator Mascara $9 See On Amazon As previously discussed, most lash-growth mascaras aren't cheap. At only $9 a tube, however, Rimmel's Lash Accelerator mascara is a deal that's hard to beat. The two-in-one formula both accentuates your current lashes and encourages the growth of new ones; that's because it contains the brand's exclusive lash-growth complex, which aims to lengthen and strengthen lashes in just a matter of weeks. With over 200 five-star reviews on Amazon, it seems that fans can't seem to get enough of the product's overall quality — especially with the affordable price tag. Reviewers say: "I absolutely love this product! I have relatively long lashes and it has made them longer and stronger! It also separates my lashes perfectly." Meanwhile, another commenter shared, "Love, Love, love this mascara. Makes lashes look fuller - more volume; and I am beginning to notice that they are looking fuller even without the mascara!"

3. The Best Volumizing Mascara RevitaLash Cosmetics Double-Ended Volume Set $35 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for bold, dark lashes, this duo pulls double-duty when it comes to growth and volume. RevitaLash Cosmetics' primer and mascara not only does an amazing job at conditioning and nourishing, but its hypoallergenic formula also makes it a great lash-growth tool for someone looking to prevent further damage. It doesn't contain any parabens, phthalates, fragrances, or gluten, and the primer helps to protect lashes in the meantime. Reviewers say: “Not sure if they are growing my lashes but they are definitely making my lashes thicker on a daily basis.” Another fan of the product marveled over its ability to make their lashes stand out, writing, "Once I have the mascara on, my lashes look like I have lash extensions, yet they're mine!"

4. The Best Mascara For Sensitive Eyes Peter Thomas Roth Lashes To Die For Mascara $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Formulated without parabens, sulfates, fragrances, synthetic dyes, and other harsh chemicals, Peter Thomas Roth Lashes To Die For mascara is loaded with vitamins and nourishing ingredients to help prevent the loss of lashes. This not only encourages growth, but improves the overall health and moisture of existing lashes. Last but not least, the product's unique applicator also makes it super easy to create the look of dramatic lashes, delivering unparalleled volume and length. Reviewers say: "This mascara is actually good for your lashes, containing vitamin E, A, C, biotin, macadamia seed oil, safflower oil, silk powder, aloe vera, and bamboo leaf." Another writes, "I wear contact lenses and my eyes must be on the sensitive side because I just cannot tolerate most mascaras... I now use this every day and I don't even know it's there except when I look in the mirror and see my luscious, well-glossed and separated lashes."