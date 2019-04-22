The Best Mascaras For Sensitive Eyes, Because The Latest Creations Are Impressive AF
Makeup bag essential? Mascara, right? It's almost a no brainer. It's that one item that if I were stuck on a desert island and could only take one makeup item, it's what I would choose. It wakes up and brightens the face, and even if you aren't wearing any other makeup, it still works a treat. But with such an extensive range on offer what are the best mascaras for sensitive eyes?
While mascara might be an essential, it's almost like finding a pair jeans — sourcing the perfect fit is hard to come by, but when you find the one, you don't want to let it go. Whether your aim is to darken, thicken, lengthen, or define your lashes, there's sure to be one out there for you, especially at the range of price points currently on the market. But when you have sensitive eyes, finding the right mascara is much harder. Sufferers can develop swollen eyelids, dry eyes, and even styes. In recent years, a range of mascaras have been introduced that cater to sensitive users. They typically have fewer harmful ingredients, are hypoallergenic, and waterproof. The best part? They can still give you plenty of oomph. What a winner. Read on for my picks of the 5 best mascaras for sensitive eyes.
1. Clinique High Impact Mascara
2. Chantecaille Faux Cils Mascara
Chantecaille Faux Cils Mascara
£38
Space NK
If you're wanting to treat yourself look no further than Chantecaille. At a slightly higher price point, this mascara is worth every penny. It contains natural wax to build volume, and rose oil to condition your lashes and make sure your mascara doesn't become flaky.
3. Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara
Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara
£21
Tarte
If Australian makeup and skincare brand Tarte isn't on your radar, it definitely should be. Described by the brand as a "push up bra for your lashes," this mascara is incredible and the ethics behind it are amazing. Formulated without parabens or phthalates, this product uses rice bran wax and vitamin C to give your lashes volume and definition. A huge fave of mine!
4. Neutrogena Healthy Lengths Mascara
Neutrogena Healthy Lengths Mascara
£4.84
Amazon
I'd say Neutrogena Healthy Lengths mascara is pretty much the holy grail of mascara for sensitive eyes. You can't really go wrong with the price, and the formula is also enriched with vitamin E, which will condition and moisturise your lashes while lengthening them. It also great for those who wear contact lenses.
5. Blinc Mascara
Blinc Mascara
£22.20
Blinc Inc.
Blinc mascara is kind of revolutionary. The brand says instead of painting lashes their formulas creates tiny tubes around them. This mascara will give you volume and length, and its formula means no irritation. It's targeted for contact lens wearers and those with sensitive eyes, and can even be used to seal other mascaras. Thank me later.