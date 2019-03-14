Your shower curtain liner spends a lot of time in direct contact with water, so ideally it should be able to handle a lot of moisture without developing mildew or mold over time. The best mildew-resistant shower curtain liners can do just that — but your options are actually more varied than you might think.

For a truly long-lasting, water-resistant liner that defies mold and mildew and makes your shower way more hygienic, it's important to pay attention to the materials used. Although all fabrics can be treated to be mildew-resistant, each has other pros and cons.Most liners are made of one of three materials: polyester, polyethylene (PE), or polyethylene vinyl acetate (PEVA).

A polyester liner provides a woven feel and can take the place of your shower curtain in many instances. It's water-repellent, but not entirely waterproof. Although some people find fabric liners more attractive than plastic liners, they need to be machine washed and unlike their plastic counterparts don't stick to the inside of the tub (which helps keep water from spraying out). PE and PEVA, on the other hand, are both types of plastic that are great for shower liners as they're waterproof, easy to wipe clean as needed, and do a better job of keep your bathroom floors dry. Of the two, PE has a thinner, more flexible feel.

All of the shower liners on this list are BPA-free and will help keep your shower looking sparkling clean. Read on to find the one that works for your bathroom and suits your cleaning style.

1 The Overall Best LiBa Mildew Resistant Shower Curtain Liner $10 Amazon See On Amazon This PEVA shower liner has more than 4,000 positive reviews, making it one of the most popular on Amazon. This standard 72-by-72 liner comes in clear or frosted styles, and it has weighted magnets at the bottom to help it hang straight. The 12 grommets are rust-free, too. What fans say: “I have waited 6 months to write this review and my original liner looks as good as the day I hung it. No mildew or rust. The magnets have weight and stick well to the bath. So I replaced the liner in my other bathroom with another one of these. Excellent value and quality.”

2 The Best For Extra Storage Mrs Awesome Shower Curtain Liner With Mesh Pockets $18 Amazon See On Amazon This mildew-resistant and anti-bacterial fabric shower liner is made from 100 percent polyester and features nine mesh pockets where you can store items like soap and shampoo. Thanks to its heavier fabric material, this liner doubles as a curtain and can be used alone if you prefer. Machine-washable and available in four different sizes, it features 12 rust-resistant metal grommets for your shower hooks. What fans say: “This is the perfect solution for my shower situation. We have no shelving and shower head racks tend to get rusty, caked with soap and have even fallen off. It holds all our bottles, razors, and bars of soap. The lower pockets are accessible when taking a bath. We've had no issues with mildew, mold, weird smells, or the pockets tearing away from the curtain.”

3 The Best Snap-In Shower Curtain Liner Hookless Polyester Snap-In Shower Curtain Liner $10 Amazon See On Amazon If you use a snap-on curtain liner that attaches to your shower curtain and doesn’t require separate hooks, this is your best bet. Made to fit curtains that are 71 by 74, the liner itself measures 70 by 54 inches. Made from 100 percent polyester, this liner snaps in place with "Flex-On" rings, and it’s much easier to remove than traditional liners. This one is also machine washable, so if the cumbersome process of removing traditional liners keeps you from washing them more often, this is a great choice because it’s easier to maintain. What fans say: "Oh my goodness! I have never had such an amazing shower curtain in my entire life! I first came across it in a hotel so when I got home, I looked it up on Amazon. Snap on liner so I can wash it as often as I want? Awesome! I've been using this curtain system for three years and I am thrilled with it."