If you’re trying to switch to more environmentally friendly products, updating your bedding is a good place to start. The best organic, eco-friendly comforters make your bed feel like a safe haven, with the added comfort of knowing that what you sleep in is sustainably and ethically sourced.

GOTS Is The Gold Standard

When you’re shopping for comforters that are both organic and eco-friendly, you’ll want to keep an eye out for third-party certifications. The gold standard is the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). An item boasting a GOTS 'Certified Organic' seal, contain at least 95% organic fibers and meet strict criteria for using nontoxic chemicals, eco-friendly environmental protocols, and ethical labor practices. There is also a GOTS “Made with Organic” label to indicate a comforter with at least 70% organic material that still abides by the same high standards for chemicals and labor. This is especially important if you want cotton bedding: cotton is considered the world’s “dirtiest” crop due to conventional farming’s reliance on pesticides and fertilizers, so seeking out GOTS-certified cotton bedding is essential for many — though you'll pay more for it.

Also Look For OEKO-TEX

Another certification to consider is the Standard 100 label from OEKO-TEX, which indicates that every component of your comforter was tested, right down to the stitching, and found to be free of harmful chemicals, and their website offers an online label check so you can buy with confidence. That said, OEKO-TEX differs from GOTS on a few key environmental points, especially when it comes to cotton: It’s less strict on the use of GMO seeds and on some synthetic fertilizers and pesticides. That said, for man-made fibers like polyester and rayon, those are moot points (making OEKO-TEX a valuable rating to consider.)

Whichever certification option you choose, cozying in at night with a soft, organic comforter feels incredible. All of the options below come highly rated on Amazon, with hundreds of rave reviews.

1. This GOTS-Certified Cotton Comforter That Comes In Tons Of Colors New York Mercado 100% Organic Cotton Comforter (Full/Queen) $130 | Amazon See On Amazon This super soft, 800-thread-count organic cotton comforter comes with the all important GOTS seal. It has down-alternative microfiber filling and is in an all-season medium weight. The cotton shell is woven from long-staple cotton that's softer and stronger than regular cotton and feels extra luxurious even after repeated washings. The microfiber filling is naturally hypoallergenic and secured in a classic box stitch so you don't have to worry about bunching, and there are tabs on each corner for inserting into a duvet cover if you decide to change up your decor. "It's incredibly soft and fluffy and beautiful. The craftsmanship is excellent too," one shopper noted. Reviewers also praised it for being machine-washable — especially important for households with pets or kids. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 3

2. A Luxe Organic Cotton Comforter With Pure Goose Down Filling APSMILE All Season Goose Down Comforter (Queen) $140 | Amazon See On Amazon Although this organic cotton down comforter lacks a GOTS label, it carries the OEKO-TEX Standard 100 seal (along with several other certifications, including one verifying the cotton is organic). Its 100% cotton cover is unbleached and undyed, then stuffed with ethical goose down that is DOWNPASS animal welfare certified. There are corner tabs for securing inside a duvet cover, and it comes packaged in a reusable unbleached cotton bag. The only downside is that spot-cleaning or dry-cleaning is recommended, but a few daring shoppers had good luck with their washing machine. Also notable: This is also the only pick on the list that comes in two different weights, for year-round use and colder climates (or just cold sleepers). Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 3

3. This Lightweight, Budget-Friendly Reversible Comforter Set Homelike Moment Lightweight Comforter Set (Full/Queen) $38 | Amazon See On Amazon This reversible microfiber comforter with an OEKO-TEX Standard 100 label is a summerweight option for people interested in nontoxic bedding without spending a ton. The reversible color design gives you more decorating bang for your buck and is a nice alternative to the sea of unbleached off-white. Both cover and filling are 100% hypoallergenic microfiber that's soft to the touch and machine washable. The comforter and shams share an impressive attention to detail like piped edges, low-profile tabs on the comforter, and invisible zippers on the pillow shams. It's a remarkably high-quality comforter set for the price. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 3

4. A Comforter Made From Eucalyptus Fibers That Keeps Plastic Bottles Out Of Landfills Buffy Cloud Comforter (Queen) $160 | Amazon See On Amazon While this eco-friendly comforter lacks official certifications, it stands out for its 100% recycled fiber filling that the brand says keeps 50 plastic bottles out of landfills. Its shell is made from eucalyptus fabric that feels a lot like super-soft rayon and claims to be both more breathable than cotton and softer than linen. Eucalyptus trees don't require pesticides or irrigation, and can be more sustainably farmed on a smaller amount of land. That said, this pick is dry-clean only. While some reviews were polarizing, it has an overall high Amazon rating, with a 4.2 out of 5 rating. Available sizes: 3

Also Consider: A GOTS-Certified Organic Cotton Sateen Duvet Cover Set Le Naturel 100% Organic Cotton Queen Duvet Cover (Queen) $50 | Amazon See On Amazon An organic cotton duvet cover is a good place to start if you aren't ready to invest in an organic comforter but still want to reap the eco benefits. This one is GOTS certified and bears the OEKO-TEX Standard 100 seal of approval as well. The long-staple cotton is sustainably grown and has a sateen weave for a luminous look and silky feel. There are ties on each corner to keep your insert in place, and a hidden extra flap at the button closure to prevent your comforter from peeking out at the bottom. You can get this as a complete set or stock up on sheets — they even come in a twin XL for dorms. Available colors: 4

Available options: 3 duvet cover sizes, plus several sheet sets