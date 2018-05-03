In terms of convenience and number of options, buying green beauty —including hair care — is easier than ever. When shopping online for the best organic shampoo for fine hair, for example, you'll find hundreds of all-natural shampoos that will ship right to your front door. Choosing the best shampoo, however, can be a bit of a challenge.

What should you look for in an organic shampoo for your fine hair? In the world of organic hair care, there are plenty of naturally-derived ingredients that will keep your hair healthy, smooth, and oil-free. For example, tea tree oil — a natural antiseptic — and lemon will expertly cleanse your hair and scalp to keep excess oil from building up in your hair. Similarly, argan oil, rahua oil, maca root, and vitamin E, will nourish your hair to keep it smooth, hydrated, and free of split ends and damage.

If you're in search of a product that can add a little extra volume and body to your fine hair, look out for products with biotin to boost hair growth and overall thickness.

Whether you already swear by organic beauty or are finally ready to make the switch, this roundup of the best organic shampoos for fine hair will have what you need. Each shampoo on this list is all-natural and will keep your hair healthy, full, and balanced.

1 A Splurge-Worthy Shampoo For Serious Volume Amazon Rahua Voluminous Shampoo $32 AmazonBuy Now Rahua's voluminous shampoo is proof that you don't have to settle for less just because you want to buy organic hair care. While the formula is organic and the ingredients are sustainably-sourced from the Amazon rainforest, it has the smell and feel of an ultra-luxe shampoo, and has volume-boosting power that could easily match non-organic formulas. Diving deeper, the formula contains rahua oil to increase your hair's volume, body, and bounce and eucalyptus and lemongrass to gently clarify your scalp and strands without drying them out.

2 An Affordable Volumizing Shampoo If You're On A Budget Amazon Avalon Organics Biotin B-Complex Thickening Shampoo $12 AmazonBuy Now The Avalon Organics biotin b-complex thickening shampoo is a great organic shampoo for fine hair because it features a blend of biotin, saw palmetto, quinoa protein, and vitamin E that works to increase volume and body and promote hair growth. The formula also gently cleanses the scalp and nourishes hair follicles so that after using it, your hair feels super clean, soft, and hydrated. One fan of this shampoo raves, "I was a little skeptic about the word thickening, but was pleasantly surprised to find out that it actually works."

3 An Argan Oil Shampoo For Dry And Damage Hair Amazon Maple Holistics Argan Oil Shampoo $11 AmazonBuy Now Maple Holistics argan oil shampoo was made with pure argan oil, almond oil, jojoba oil, and keratin to address dry and damaged fine hair. This powerful combination of nutrients will keep your hair nourished, strong, and protected with each wash. If your goal is to prevent split-ends and breakage, halt hair thinning, and revive dry scalp and dull hair, look no further than this highly-rated, budget-friendly shampoo thats backed by thousands of Amazon reviewers who swear it's a game changer.