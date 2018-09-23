Strutting around in your favorite pair of high heels is great, but the nagging foot and back pain that follows? Not so much. Luckily, there are ways to minimize those unwanted side effects, and investing the best padded socks for high heels is a solid place to start if you're not ready to sacrifice fashion for function.

The soreness you often feel after wearing heels is not only bothersome, but it can also cause serious foot and ankle problems in the long run. The most common injuries associated with regular heel wear include plantar fasciitis — a band of inflamed tissue across the bottom of the foot from heel to toe that often causes chronic heel pain — and Morton's neuroma, a condition caused by excess pressure where tissue thickens at the ball of the foot and becomes painful, often feeling like you're standing on a pebble. But this doesn't mean you have to swear off your favorite pumps for good. Taking care of your feet between uses, switching shoes often, and wearing heel socks with proper padding and support can help your body stay comfortable and injury-free.

Below, I've rounded up four of the best women's socks you can wear with just about any type of heel you want. Whether you're looking for the best socks for open-toed shoes, pumps, mules, or booties, you’ll be sure to find a no-show sock option here — and most importantly, they'll all give your feet the extra support and padding they need to feel their best.

1 The Overall Best Padded Socks For High Heels Considering Comfort & Price CAcB Sox Low Cut Liner Socks $17 Amazon Ideal for most heels including open-sided shoes See On Amazon The low-cut liner socks by CAcB Sox are the top pick for padded heel socks based on comfort, wearability, and price. These socks are not only ideal to wear with most types of high heels because of their no-show features, but they also come with cushioned supports on the balls of the feet to prevent soreness or injury on the bottom of your feet and toes. The design cuts very low on each side of the foot, meaning you can even wear them with open-sided heels. Made with non-slip silicone, they won't slide around in your shoe, and the fabric is breathable for ultimate comfort. They're also super affordable for three black pairs and three beige pairs. Users say they love the price along with the fact that they are "truly no-show." One Amazon reviewer raved, "These socks are great! I love that they don't show when I wear a shoe with low sides, and the padding makes them very comfortable." Available sizes: Small - Large

2 The Best Cushioned Socks For The Ball Of The Foot ZenToes Metatarsal Gel Pads $11 Amazon Ideal for open-back and peep-toe heels See On Amazon Finding the right socks to wear with open-back heels can be tricky, but these metatarsal gel pad socks by ZenToes do the job perfectly. If you suffer from Morton's neuroma or other ball-of-foot issues, these are a must-have — the gel cushion is meant to prevent injury and minimize pain from chronic foot problems or long hours of standing. The sleeves easily slide onto the ball of your foot and are barely visible, so you can wear them with your favorite open-back or peep-toe mules. At a relatively affordable price point of $11 for a pack of four, it doesn't get much better than this. "These saved my feet and I can still wear heels," a happy Amazon customer penned in a review. "They worked so well and are very comfortable." Available sizes: One size

3 The Best Compression Socks With Supportive Heel Pads Crucial Compression Plantar Fasciitis Socks $12 Amazon Ideal for peep-toe heels or booties See On Amazon If you have plantar fasciitis, heel spurs, or deal with any other chronic heel or arch pain, the plantar fasciitis socks by Crucial Compression are your best choice because of the shock-absorbing heel cushion. These professional-grade compression socks also provide targeted support on all areas of the foot and improve circulation without being too tight. They offer a lightweight and breathable fit, and since the sock stops before the toes, they're ideal to wear with peep-toe heels or booties for optimal stability. Amazon users highly recommend them. One person wrote, "These compression socks are actually lightweight and comfortable. I can wear them all day in comfort." Available sizes: Small/Medium - Large/X-Large